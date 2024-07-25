Najee Harris Excited To Play With Russell Wilson, Justin Fields: ‘These Guys Are Just Leaders’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been mostly drama-free this offseason, but the matter of Najee Harris’ fifth-year option not being picked up has created mild controversy. Harris finally spoke about his feelings on the issue when players arrived at training camp. He didn’t seem too pleased but appears ready to work hard and prove the Steelers wrong. Despite being on the last year of his deal, Harris still seems excited to play with the Steelers’ two new quarterbacks this year.

In a video released on the team’s YouTube channel, Harris is asked how he’s felt getting to know Russell Wilson and Justin Fields this offseason. Considering how closely Harris will work with whoever is the starter, his positive answer provides hope that team chemistry will not be affected by his contract situation.

“It’s good. Russ and Justin, them coming into this team this offseason, and that’s probably one of our biggest pickups,” Harris said. “Russ is obviously a leader, his leadership and him winning a Super Bowl. His knowledge of the game is what you need at that position, the experience and things like that.

“Justin obviously is just a really talented player. Me and him come in the same year, so I have a good relationship with him. These guys are just leaders, good leaders of this team, and I’m excited for them. I’m excited for everybody in this year that we’re gonna have.”

This may be his final year with the team, and yet, Harris still seems committed to the Steelers. Harris hasn’t played with a quarterback like Wilson since his rookie year with Ben Roethlisberger, so he knows the difference between quarterbacks with and without experience. Kenny Pickett wasn’t the player the Steelers wanted him to be, and while Wilson’s best days are behind him, he still provides veteran leadership that is crucial to championship teams.

It seems like Harris and Fields already have a connection too, what with both of them entering the NFL in the 2021 draft. The two also played against each other in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship. Harris and the Alabama Crimson Tide won that matchup, 52-24, but Fields still had a good game. That game probably left a mark on both men, and they’re both more than likely happier to be on the same side this time.

Harris may not play with Fields this year, but if the two do share the field together, there may be instant chemistry due to that familiarity. Whether it’s Fields or Wilson though, Harris seems excited to play with his new quarterback. The Steelers made the playoffs last year with a terrible quarterback situation, so Fields or Wilson should be enough of an upgrade to make the offense better. With this potentially being Harris’ last season in Pittsburgh, they might need to make it count for his sake.