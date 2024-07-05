‘Motivation’: Russell Wilson Posts Stat Pairing Him With Two NFL Hall Of Famers

Russell Wilson is a historically great quarterback and he wants you to know it.

Earlier today the man who is said to be in “pole position” to win the 2024 starting quarterback gig took to Instagram to share stat encapsulating his greatness through his career.

The graphic shows Wilson among the three quarterbacks in NFL history with the most touchdown passes through their first 12 seasons. Sandwiched between two Hall of Famers in Peyton Manning and Dan Marino, Wilson has tallied 334 touchdown passes in those 12 seasons.

It doesn’t take a football savant to realize that is elite company for the former Super Bowl champion, highlighting his greatness. However, Wilson doesn’t seem to be satisfied writing the caption “Motivation” on the post.

While Wilson’s name has been dragged through the mud in recent years since his departure from Seattle, I thought it would be good to give even more stats supporting Wilson’s legendary career.

To start, Wilson is a winner. He tallied the most wins ever by a quarterback through his first seven seasons in the NFL. The winning led him to two Super Bowls, becoming the first quarterback to appear in two through their first three seasons. Today, Wilson only has three seasons with a losing record, settling with an overall record of 115-72-1.

Going along with the winning trend, Wilson also has the clutch gene. He currently sits in a tie with John Elway for ninth all-time in comeback victories with 35 in his career.

Now for the stats. Wilson is the first player in NFL history to record 40,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing yards. He holds the record for most passing yards, touchdowns, QB rating, and pretty everything else for the Seattle Seahawks.

The list goes on and on.

While Wilson may have struggled with the Broncos, it’s important to remember how elite he can be when he is truly locked in. The records and stats above support this and frankly, so too does his numbers this past season.

People forget, before Wilson’s benching he had the team back in playoff contention after a slow start. The team rattled off five straight wins from Week 7 to Week 12, beating playoff teams like the Packers, Bills, Browns and Chiefs along the way.

Of course, the team sputtered again late in the season leading to his benching, but to blame it all on Wilson seems like finger pointing, especially considering he finished the season with over 3,000 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

It’s true that Wilson is far from perfect, but it’s also important to acknowledge his greatness.