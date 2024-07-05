Minkah Fitzpatrick Named Top Three Safety In NFL: ‘On A Different Level’

It’s no secret that Pittsburgh Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick is one of the best safeties in the NFL, and he’s looking to return to an All-Pro form after an injury-plagued 2023 season where he didn’t force any turnovers. Despite that, CBS Sports’ Jared Dubin still ranked him the third-best safety in the NFL and wrote that the top three safeties are on a “different level” than the rest of the league.

“This next group is on a different level than most other safeties. Even with Fitzpatrick missing some time last year, he still found a way to make an impact at all three levels of the defense. After beginning his career as a corner, he still has some of the best coverage abilities of any safety, and he is a turnover-forcing machine both deep down the field and close to the line of scrimmage,” Dubin wrote.

Fitzpatrick came in behind Baltimore Ravens’ safety Kyle Hamilton and Antoine Winfield Jr. of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who just signed a contract to become the highest-paid defensive back in football. Hamilton took a huge step forward last season and became an All-Pro in just his second season last year, but Fitzpatrick is in the same tier as those three when he’s playing at his best.

He’s a three-time All-Pro and has had four or more interceptions three times in his career. With the Steelers going to use him more as a free safety again this season and less in the box and the slot, coupled with him presumably being healthier, Fitzpatrick should get back to playing like one of the top safeties in football this season.

The top five was rounded out by Jessie Bates II, who the Steelers will play in Week 1 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons, and Jevon Holland of the Miami Dolphins. It wouldn’t be a surprise for Fitzpatrick to be regarded a little bit higher on this list next season, potentially surpassing someone like Hamilton if he can’t maintain his level of play from last season.

Either way, Fitzpatrick should be in line for a big season in 2024, and the Steelers are going to need him to get back to being the player who can force turnovers and play a deep safety role to help take away the opposing team’s passing attack. With the additions of Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson at linebacker, the Steelers have better coverage linebackers and their secondary should take a step forward with Joey Porter Jr. entering his second season. All that should make life easier for Fitzpatrick, and he should get back to being one of the best defensive players in football this season.