Minkah Fitzpatrick Named Top-Five Safety In ESPN Survey: ‘Possible Path To The Hall Of Fame’

After being named the No. 1 safety in the NFL in ESPN’s survey of coaches, scouts and executives ahead of last season, Pittsburgh Steelers S Minkah Fitzpatrick fell to No. 4 spot this time around after an injury-riddled 2023 season where he failed to force any turnovers.

An NFL personnel evaluator said that Fitzpatrick playing closer to the line of scrimmage last season hurt his “bottom line.”

“He was playing closer to the line of scrimmage this year — not sure why, maybe they needed his leadership and instincts up there, but it hurt his bottom line.”

Teryl Austin admitted that he “failed” Fitzpatrick by playing him closer to the line last season. While it was largely out of necessity, the Steelers have the pieces in place that should allow Fitzpatrick to get back to more of a deep safety role, which best utilizes his skill set.

Even after a down season, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that Fitzpatrick “is still considered among the elite, with a possible path to the Hall of Fame alongside Steelers legend Troy Polamalu.”

A veteran AFC scout downplayed Fitzpatrick’s lack of forced turnovers.

“Still a great player you have to know where he is at all times, can flip the game at any time with a big play,” the scout said. “Ball production always comes and goes at that position. Wasn’t his best year but still instinctive and tough. Has the playmaking knack, just not quite the same opportunities as last year.”

Fitzpatrick came in below Antoine Winfield Jr. at No. 1, Kyle Hamilton at No. 2 and Jessie Bates III at No. 3. Fitzpatrick’s highest placement by someone in the survey was No. 1, while his lowest was No. 7. I don’t know how anyone can argue there are six safeties better than Fitzpatrick right now, even after a down season. Jevon Holland rounded out the top five.

It would be a surprise if Fitzpatrick didn’t return to form this season. With him going back to his more natural role and fit as a deep safety, better talent around him on defense, including DeShon Elliott at the other safety spot, and his natural ability, Fitzpatrick should be able to play “Minkah Ball” and be a key playmaker for Pittsburgh’s defense. I’m willing to be he winds up higher than No. 4 on this same list next season.