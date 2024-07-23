Minkah Fitzpatrick Named NFL’s 79th-Best Player

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a second player on the 2024 NFL Top 100 list. Free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick joins DL Cam Heyward, coming in at No. 79 on this year’s edition. Heyward slotted in at No. 98.

It’s a fall for Fitzpatrick, who finished 2023 with his highest-ever ranking at No. 18. But Fitzpatrick’s 2023 campaign was defined by injuries instead of playmaking, missing half the year with hamstring and knee ailments and finishing without an interception for the first time since high school.

Still, his ability to impact the game at any point stuck in the mind of players/voters, keeping him on the list.

“The way he plays, the way he gets after the ball, as soon as it is, he dissects it,” said Raiders S Isaiah Pola-Mao in the NFL feature video. “Run or pass, he’s on it. He’s already moving.”

There was also a great moment capturing Fitzpatrick jawing with Patrick Queen pre-game. The two, of course, are now teammates.

In the NFL Top 100 video of #Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, he can be heard jawing with current teammate Patrick Queen prior to last season's Week 5 matchup at Acrisure Stadium against the #Ravens. pic.twitter.com/97BtuY5gSb — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) July 23, 2024

Fitzpatrick started 10 games in 2023, recording 64 tackles (one for a loss) with three pass deflections. Despite the injury and limited production, he was named to the fourth Pro Bowl of his career. While Fitzpatrick’s ability to take the ball away is his calling card, his tackling is underrated. It’s secure and physical, making him a reliable last line of defense. Even with the injury, he finished third on the Steelers in total tackles.

For Fitzpatrick, it’s his fourth time on the list, though this is his lowest slotting of those occasions. Here’s his yearly rankings.

2024 – 79th

2023 – 18th

2022 – Unranked

2021 – 52nd

2020 – 35th

2019 – Unranked

“He’s one of the best safeties in the league and a guy who is only getting better,” said Arizona Cardinals S Budda Baker, who also appeared on this year’s list.

Fitzpatrick will look to stay healthy and bounce back this season. Steelers coaches have committed to using him as a free safety instead of playing him close to the line of scrimmage as they frequently did in 2023. Last season, Fitzpatrick spent over 20 percent of his snaps in the box. In 2022, that figure was well under 10 percent. Though capable of playing anywhere on the field, he and the Steelers’ defense are at their best when he can play center field or rotate down and rob crossing routes.

“I’m glad he’s on my team so I don’t have to go against him,” RB Jaylen Warren said in the video.

Pittsburgh should have a third defender make the list in OLB T.J. Watt, who figures to rank in the top 20. Unless LB Patrick Queen makes the cut, it seems those will be the three Steelers representing the league’s 2024 list.