Miles Killebrew – A Master At His Craft

Want to know how you stick in the NFL for nine years (and counting) as a Day Three pick from Southern Utah who ran 4.65 at the Combine? You get really good on special teams. Like, really good. That’s Miles Killebrew, listed as a strong safety but special team ace who takes pride in his craft.

Watching players warm up before practice got going on Friday, Killebrew caught my eye. On the sideline closest to the bleachers, he stood alone. For a solid 10 minutes, he focused on two things: his sets as part of the protection team (Killebrew is the upback and “quarterback” of the unit, calling out the punt rush structure, any slides, and hike the ball) and his punt block technique.

It was not that there was a ton of equipment, but he set everything up himself. He used a towel to help mark his spot in his punt protection. I’m sure he’s practiced this set hundreds of times already, but there he was, an established veteran and near-lock to make the team, acting like a rookie fighting to make the squad.

On the other end, he set a bag upright and placed a football on top to simulate the ball coming off a punter’s foot. He took a couple of rushes towards it, angling his hands and fingers the correct way to “block” the ball and knock it over. Killebrew has become the NFL’s best at blocking punts with four in his career, three coming with the Steelers since signing in 2021. He’d rush through, circle back, put everything back together, and do it again.

Miles Killebrew has spent the last 10 minutes working on his sets for the punt coverage team and angles on the punt rush. By himself, setting up everything each time. It's why he's a top special teamer in football. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/r9DwMzZRIw — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 26, 2024

That’s why Killebrew is still in the league and will be for at least a few more seasons, signing a two-year deal to re-up with Pittsburgh this offseason. No, it’s not quarterback money but it adds up and will become generational wealth. Like an old watchmaker, Killebrew has honed his craft. If you’re good at something in the NFL, you’ll create value. As a special teamer, he has it in abundance. Since entering the league in 2016, only Justin Bethel has more special teams snaps than him and no one comes close to touching Killebrew’s punt block production. He’s the kind of guy who keeps opposing special teams coaches up at night. Block a punt, win the game, and that’s proven true with Killebrew.

He is the epitome of the Bruce Lee quote: “I fear not the man who has practiced 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who has practiced one kick 10,000 times.” Killebrew has practiced his craft over and over and over again and has gotten so darn good at it.

These are the quiet moments and little things I appreciate at camp. Guys like Killebrew, who weren’t the blue-chip, can’t-miss prospects out of college, all share this mentality. RB Jaylen Warren showed and still shows it, running to the end zone after every carry. I see it with LB Elandon Roberts, tough-as-nails, and someone who doesn’t miss time. Teams still need stars on each side of the ball. The Killebrews of the world can’t alone win a Super Bowl alone. But they’re glue guys and you love to watch them work.