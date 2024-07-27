Mike Tomlin Wants George Pickens’ ‘Unique Talent’ To Show Up ‘Extremely Consistently’

In a new offense under first-year coordinator Arthur Smith, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expecting big things out of third-year wide receiver George Pickens.

As the clear-cut WR1 on the roster, Pickens should have a big workload for the Black and Gold in the passing game this fall.

For head coach Mike Tomlin though, Pickens’ role is still being determined in training camp as the Steelers build and figure things out. What Tomlin wants is to see Pickens’ talents show up consistently.

“I think that’s why we’re here,” Tomlin said when asked what Pickens’ role will be, according to video via Steelers.com. “I think we’re all carving out our roles and developing our roles specifically. Obviously from a George perspective, he’s got some unique talent, and we just want that to show up extremely consistently.”

Last season as the WR2 behind Diontae Johnson, Pickens had some great flashes, recording five 100-yard receiving games. He hit some big plays in the process, too, but consistency was an issue.

Some of those consistency issues could be attributed to the struggles in the passing game overall. But that appears to be somewhat fixed this season with the upgrades of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields under center as well as a competent, professional coordinator in Arthur Smith.

Now the onus is on Pickens to find that consistency that separates the good from the great.

There is no denying his overall talent. He’s got great size and speed with elite-level body control and hands. He’s displayed that quite often in the NFL. Where he’s struggled is with the effort and attitude at times, which are things he can control.

Really, that’s where the consistency can show up. Having a good attitude, staying locked in throughout games, controlling emotions, putting forth great effort on every play to match the intensity and effort of teammates, being that true team player, etc.

It’s all right there for Pickens.

Entering the 2024 season as the clear-cut guy in Pittsburgh, it’s a great opportunity for the former Georgia star. He’s had a troublesome start to training camp with some attitude issues, including a verbal dust-up with new position coach Zach Azzanni and displaying some bad body language when not targeted on a route by Justin Fields.

All that is being a bit blown out of proportion, especially so early in training camp. Ultimately, it will come down to Pickens’ play on the field. If he finds the consistency, the sky is the limit.

Tomlin wants to see it with Pickens’ immense talent. Hopefully the young receiver can show him.