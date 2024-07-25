Mike Tomlin Explains Earlier Practice Start Times At Training Camp: ‘We’re Forever Changing’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have held their training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe since 1966. But that doesn’t mean they have the same routine every single year. In the past, all of the practices started at 1:55 p.m., but they changed things up when they announced the practice schedule in early June. The majority of the practices now start at 10:30 a.m.

Mike Tomlin was asked about changing up the schedule in his opening press conference at training camp.

“We’re forever changing. I don’t know that that’s anything different,” Tomlin said in a video posted on the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “Every year, we’re trying to figure out how to do things better, more professional, in an effort to produce a better-finished product. A collective that’s ready for action. And so it’s just part of our process. Sometimes, we come across a new technology…Sometimes, it’s based on notes from previous experience. Sometimes, interesting things come with new people from other places.”

The Steelers have their fair share of “new people from other places” for the 2024 season. Arthur Smith was a head coach for the Atlanta Falcons for the last three years and had experience running a team from the top down. Perhaps he put in his two cents. Even more likely, the Steelers have an overhauled strength and conditioning department led by Phil Matusz. It could have been input from him or the other new strength and conditioning staff members that caused the change.

Tomlin went into detail about some of the specific reasons that the changes were made.

“We were really just pressed for time after practice in terms of our night meetings, and oftentimes, we were making corrections and coaching points in the following morning,” Tomlin said. “It’s just better for teaching and learning when you get that immediate feedback.

“…Oftentimes, guys are rushed at dinner, and we want to make sure we do a good job of feeding the guys and that they’re bringing an appropriate appetite to dinner.”

All of the reasons he listed are practical and seem like positive changes overall. One thing he didn’t speak to, and some have speculated about since the changes were made, was avoiding the heat. Football is an all-weather sport. We all know that Mike Tomlin doesn’t seek comfort for himself or his players. But avoiding the heat will lead to better-hydrated players and possibly fewer cramps or soft tissue injuries.

The Steelers already run one of the most physical training camps in the league with full contact and tackling. Anything they can do to reduce injury risk in other ways is probably a good idea.

I am sure the fans won’t mind, either, that they get to wake up and dive right into training camp content to start the day. All of the changes and their reasons seem perfectly logical and beneficial to the team.