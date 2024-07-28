Mike Tomlin Expects Russell Wilson To Begin Work When Practice Resumes On Tuesday

Russell Wilson missed his fourth-straight practice today to open the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, but he has been slowly increasing his level of activity in the pre- and post-practice setting.

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor on X, Mike Tomlin told the media after practice that the plan is for Wilson to begin working in team periods on Tuesday when the pads come on.

Mike Tomlin said Russell Wilson’s participation increased today, and he expects to work the quarterback into some team periods when camp resumes after tomorrow’s off day — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) July 28, 2024

“Russ worked partially today and expect him to get going a little bit as we come off this off day,” Tomlin said in a video posted on the Steelers’ team website.

Today’s Sunday practice was the final of the ramp-up period before pads come on and full contact begins. The team has the day off on Monday, so that first padded practice will come on Tuesday.

Wilson initially felt some tightness in his calf after the conditioning test on Wednesday while he was pushing a weighted sled. He told the media that if it were up to him, he would be practicing and that he certainly would play if there was a game.

The first day of practice that he missed, he did very little work while sporting athletic shorts and tennis shoes. In each of the three days since then, Wilson has slowly increased his level of participation during the warmup portion of practice and has switched to football pants and cleats.

He got some individual work today, which he hadn’t done during any of the previous practices. The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly interviewed RB Jaylen Warren, who told him Wilson got in an after-hours practice with Warren and Najee Harris on Friday evening.

Wilson is now taking part in some of the individual work. Straight drop backs. But not as the "starter"/first reps. And still not in a helmet — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) July 28, 2024

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who was at practice today, reported on the Back Together Weekend broadcast that Wilson would be getting an evaluation tomorrow and they will go from there. Tomlin seems pretty confident that he will be included in some capacity during Tuesday’s practice.

The first day of padded practice is always highly anticipated at training camp. Now it will likely be the first day that Russell Wilson suits up with the team for a training camp practice too. It should be a fun one.