McCorkle: Ranking Steelers’ Top Five Position Groups Entering 2024 Season

With just four weeks to go until training camp, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ roster should be mostly complete at this point. There could be some other minor additions, but outside of a blockbuster trade for a wide receiver, it would probably just be adding veteran players who fail to make other teams’ rosters in late August when they are trimmed from 90 players to 53. Which of the Steelers’ position groups are top five on the team right now? This list will mostly be focused on the starting players, but depth is taken into account as well. We all learned how important that was last year at inside linebacker and safety in particular.

No. 5 – Safeties

This unit was ravaged by injuries (and a suspension) in 2023, but it should be rounding back into form this upcoming season. Minkah Fitzpatrick is still one of the best safeties in the league when healthy, and the addition of a true strong safety in DeShon Elliott will allow for more “Minkah Ball” to be played. Fitzpatrick has four or more interceptions in three out of his six NFL seasons but came up empty in that stat column last season. Injury issues and being forced to move around a little too much out of his natural position hampered his production. Elliott should be able to at least match Terrell Edmunds’ best seasons at strong safety, and Damontae Kazee in a reserve role is better than him in a starting role.

The safeties might be higher on the list, but one of the key depth pieces, Trenton Thompson, was mysteriously released from the roster a couple weeks ago. Ryan Watts has some potential to develop into a safety but needs some time as he makes the move from corner in college.

No. 4 – Tight Ends

The tight end group was way underutilized last season. Part of that was because of Pat Freiermuth missing time with injury, but Matt Canada’s offensive system wasn’t very friendly to them overall, though Kenny Pickett shares some of the blame for avoiding the middle of the field like the plague. Arthur Smith’s system emphasizes tight ends. Prior to being an offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, he was their TE coach.

Pat Freiermuth could finally have that breakout season that everybody has been anticipating for a couple seasons now. If he can match or exceed his receptions (63) and yardage (732) from 2022 and combine that with his career-high seven touchdowns from 2021, then the Steelers could prove that they don’t necessarily need a bona fide WR2. Connor Heyward will fill a number of roles, including fullback, but should be able to pitch in at least 200 receiving yards or so. Darnell Washington should be even better as that extra in-line blocker this season, and maybe the Steelers will find ways for him to get more involved in the passing game. Maybe in the red zone?

MyCole Pruitt and Rodney Williams will compete for a possible fourth TE spot on the 53-man roster. Pruitt brings experience within Smith’s offense while Williams brings age and special teams ability.

No. 3 – Inside Linebackers

The Steelers entered the 2023 season with a solid three-man rotation at ILB, but we all saw how that ended with seven different ILBs starting a game while injuries plagued the unit. Now they enter this season with about as good of a four-man rotation as a team could hope for. Cole Holcomb’s status is up in the air as he recovers from injury, but reports indicate he could be ready sometime during training camp. Patrick Queen was made the largest external free agent signing in team history and is coming off a second-team All-Pro season at just 24 years old. Elandon Roberts was the saving grace of the ILB group last season and won’t have as much burden on him with a better supporting cast this year. Payton Wilson was one of the biggest steals of the 2024 NFL Draft.

They have athleticism, youth, leadership, and a whole lot of personality in this group. It could be a real strength on the roster for the first time in years.

No. 2 – Running Backs

Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren finished the 2023 season as one of the NFL’s most productive backfields. Once Broderick Jones took over as the full-time right tackle, the Steelers had the third-most rushing yards in the league with 1,452 over their final 10 games. With an upgraded offensive line, and a more coherent offensive system under Arthur Smith, they should be able to pick up where they left off as one of the best RB duos in the league. Warren is entering his third season and Harris is entering his fourth. Could the Steelers have two 1,000-yard rushers this year? That certainly seems attainable.

Harris had over 1,000 rushing yards last year, and Jaylen Warren had over 1,000 yards from scrimmage, including his work as a receiver out of the backfield. Cordarrelle Patterson may or may not see a role, but he could be an interesting wrinkle in the running game overall.

No. 1 – Outside Linebackers

T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are both among the elite of the league’s edge rushers. Watt is arguably the best in the game, and advanced analytics on Highsmith were very favorable in 2023, even if his counting stats were down in some areas. An improved secondary should help turn at least some of the QB hits and pressures into sacks as quarterbacks are forced to hang onto the ball a split second longer before receivers get open. Nick Herbig steps into the OLB3 role with Markus Golden off the roster. He was insanely productive in the limited snaps he received his rookie season, and reports indicate he has transformed his body to better fit at the position. There are a couple other notable edge tandems in the league, but the Steelers are near the top.