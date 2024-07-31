Madden Reveals Latest Ratings For T.J. Watt, Isaac Seumalo

As training camps around the NFL roll right along, so too do EA Sports’ Madden 25 ratings reveals.

In recent days, Madden has rolled out the ratings for wide receivers, running backs, defensive linemen and safeties.

On Wednesday, EA Sports revealed the ratings for offensive linemen and EDGE defenders.

Steelers’ star outside linebacker T.J. Watt, coming off of a 19 sack season in which he led the NFL in sacks for the third time in his career, checks in at 97 overall. On the offensive line, left guard Isaac Seumalo is the highest-rated lineman for the Steelers at an 81 overall.

Watt received an 84 speed, 85 strength, 84 agility, 88 jump, 84 injury and an 87 stamina in the initial rankings. He is the third-highest rated EDGE defender in the game behind Dallas’s Micah Parsons at a 98, Cleveland’s Myles Garrett at a 98, and Las Vegas’s Maxx Crosby at a 97.

Opposite Watt, Steelers’ outside linebacker Alex Highsmith checks in at an 89 overall, while second-year outside linebacker Nick Herbig is rated a 69 overall. Depth pieces Kyron Johnson (65) and Jeremiah Moon (64) also had their ratings revealed Wednesday.

On the offensive line, Seumalo leads the way while rookie Troy Fautanu is the second-highest rated Steelers’ offensive lineman at a 77 overall. Broderick Jones checks in at a 73, which is puzzling to see him lower than the rookie Fautanu. James Daniels is a 76 overall, while Dan Moore Jr. checks in at 71 overall. Rookies Zach Frazier (73) and Mason McCormick (70) also had their ratings revealed.

The latest ratings for Steelers players released Wednesday can be viewed here.

Previously, Steelers’ star safety Minkah Fitzpatrick was rated a 93 overall and the third-best safety in the game, while wide receiver George Pickens was rated an 83 overall as the 33rd-best receiver in the game, tied with former Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson.

Defensive lineman Cameron Heyward is rated a 90 in the new game, which drops August 16, and was given a Superstar-X ability, while running backs Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are rated 83 and 82 overall, respectively.

Pickens didn’t take too kindly to the rating, taking to his Instagram stories to fire away at EA Sports.

“Aye @eamaddennfl you [alright] producing bad gaming 83 is wild,” Pickens wrote.

In a separate story, Pickens posted a picture of himself at training camp, writing “Ima fry yo ass,” but it’s unclear if it’s related to his Madden rating.

George Pickens on his Madden 25 Rating "Ima fry yo ass" 👿🔥 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/50YODVQTpt — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 30, 2024

Pickens is coming off of a breakout second season in the NFL in which he hauled in 64 passes for 1,140 yards and 5 touchdowns, leading the NFL in yards per reception in the process. Last season, Pickens was rated an 80, which he felt was low then.

Moving up just three overall points in the ratings seems incredibly low for a guy that had a huge second season. But, it’s a video game after all and ultimately doesn’t matter outside of players potentially taking some pride in their ratings.