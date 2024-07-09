Luke Kuechly: Diontae Johnson Will Be ‘Bigger Deal Than What We Think’ For Panthers

The Pittsburgh Steelers moved on from WR Diontae Johnson earlier this offseason, sending him to the Carolina Panthers, and Johnson will play out the last year of his contract with Carolina. The Panthers are trying to develop second-year QB Bryce Young, and with a revamped receiver corps that also features second-round pick Xavier Legette, former Panthers Pro Scout and linebacker Luke Kuechly thinks Johnson will play a big role. Appearing on Up & Adams on Monday, Kuechly said Johnson is going to be a “bigger deal” in Carolina than people think.

“I think the Diontae Johnson thing is going to be a bigger deal than what we think. Obviously [Adam] Thielen is going to be able to control the slot, the middle of the field, but you need a guy on third down that can just go get open. They’re gonna play man, you’re going to have inside help, they’re gonna try to funnel you there. Who can just go straight up win one-on-one man coverage, and that’s what he does really well.”

Johnson’s ability to get open is his best trait, as he’s routinely ranked among the most open receivers in the NFL. That should benefit a Carolina offense that struggled in Young’s rookie season and give him another reliable weapon on the outside, especially on money downs, as Kuechly noted.

Johnson’s attitude is why he’s no longer a Steeler, but in Carolina, he’ll be motivated to play his best football to try and cash in on a new contract after the season. While the Panthers likely won’t be a contender, Johnson can help the team develop Young and put together a strong individual season to help his market.

If his attitude issues come into play though, it’s going to be a detriment to a young Panthers’ offense that also has two young receivers in Xavier Legette and Jonathan Mingo that the team is trying to develop. However, as a veteran who’s shown that he can be a No. 1 receiver, it was worth the flier for Carolina to trade for Johnson.

On Pittsburgh’s end, they got another starting-caliber corner in Donte Jackson in the deal. They were able to move up a few spots in the draft, so it could wind up as a win-win, although Pittsburgh’s hole at receiver opposite George Pickens might be their biggest weakness on the roster right now. Still, moving on from Johnson should be good for the locker room, and it sets up Pickens to be the clear-cut No. 1 wideout in their offense.

If Johnson does play well, it might end up being a trade which some Steelers fans lament, but it seems like it was best for both parties to get a fresh start.