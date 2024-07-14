Look: Pat Freiermuth Trains Ahead Of New Season (And Possible New Extension)

Tight end Pat Freiermuth is the latest Pittsburgh Steeler to be spotted training hard before reporting to Latrobe next week for the team’s 2024 training camp. As shared on his Instagram story, Freiermuth has linked up with Boston-based trainer Vinny Talluto, who put him through what seemed to be a vigorous workout consisting of strength and agility drills.

Freiermuth is one of several Steelers angling for a long-term extension before the 2024 season begins Sept. 8 in Atlanta. Of the three most plausible candidates, DL Cam Heyward and RB Najee Harris the others, Freiermuth is the most likely to receive a new deal. Though there have been no rumors of the team negotiating a contract, the organization is known to work quietly behind the scenes and often announce their own extensions instead of being “scooped” by a national reporter.

Freiermuth’s first years in the league were excellent, becoming only the second tight end in NFL history to record 60-plus receptions in his rookie and sophomore seasons. His 2023 season was defined by injuries, chiefly a hamstring injury that shelved him for five games. Combined with poor quarterback play, Freiermuth ended the year with just 32 receptions, 308 yards, and two touchdowns.

Under offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, tight ends could be a focal point of the offense. Smith uses tight-end-heavy personnel groupings, often putting two or three on the field. In 2023, his Falcons’ team finished last in the NFL in three-receiver sets, a stark contrast to the 11 personnel-heavy Steelers.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Talluto has worked for Mike Boyle Strength & Conditioning for the last decade. Per his bio on the company’s website, he’s a “level 1 Precision Nutrition Coach.”

“Vinny specializes in getting athletes to buy-in into the program that ultimately transfers to increase athleticism and improve the likelihood that they reach their true athletic potential. Vinny has had the privilege of working all athletes, ranging from the professional level, collegiate athletes to middle school.”

Though every player about to report to training camp is doing some sort of training, we’ve seen several Steelers ramp up their offseason work. QB Russell Wilson and RB Najee Harris worked together in California, WR George Pickens and QB Justin Fields attended an event in Texas, while EDGE rushers T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig linked up, presumably in Wisconsin.

Unless and until the Steelers add a bonafide wide receiver, Freiermuth is ticketed to finish second on the team in targets and receptions. The biggest question is whether he receives an extension before or after the season.