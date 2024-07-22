Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,236)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,236 on this Monday afternoon, I bemoan the casual nature of the 18-game regular-season conversation taking place, which seems to ignore player safety and emphasize profits.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1236)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP9345433815
6bc9mw6n