Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,232)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,232 on this Thursday afternoon, I say it’s quite comforting knowing that the Steelers were well-represented at the annual OL Masterminds summit, especially with their OL being a key position group in 2024.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1232)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6972506487
6bc9mw6n