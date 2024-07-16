Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,230)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,230 on this Tuesday afternoon, I believe that the joint practice session between the Steelers and the Bills is a long time coming and will be very beneficial to both teams.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1230)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2622495063
6bc9mw6n