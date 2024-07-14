Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,228)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,228 on this Sunday afternoon, I explain why it’s no surprise that the AFC North was chosen for the in-season version of “Hard Knocks” and why I would rather it be any other division in the league.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1228)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8513134620
6bc9mw6n