Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,226)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,226 on this Friday afternoon, I discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers’ lack of proven depth at outside cornerback, a battle to watch in addition to the slot-corner competition during training camp.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1226)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP3120986541
