Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,225)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,225 on this Thursday afternoon, I say that anticipation is high leading up to training camp — and rightfully so — ahead of a big season for the Pittsburgh Steelers following a busy offseason.
