Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,222)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,222 on this Monday afternoon, I say that with upgraded talent at the inside linebacker position, the Steelers should get back to being more creative with how they pressure opposing quarterbacks.
