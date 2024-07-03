Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,217)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,217 on this Wednesday afternoon, I discuss the Pittsburgh Steelers still needing to announce who will replace Bill Hillgrove as their new radio play-by-play announcer.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1217)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2718104775
6bc9mw6n