Listen: Kozora’s Thoughts On 2024 Steelers Training Camp

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, I’m breaking down my thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first four days of their 2024 training camp. A position-by-position evaluation of each unit and the good and bad from the team. We roll through notable standouts and a handful of players off to quieter starts.

