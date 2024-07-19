Lamar Jackson Doesn’t Want Troy Aikman Trademarking Their Shared No. 8 For Merchhandizing

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson doesn’t want former Dallas Cowboys QB Troy Aikman horning in on his territory. According to ESPN, Jackson’s attorneys have filed appeals in response to multiple trademark applications using the number 8. Of course, Jackson has worn the number his entire career, and owns several related trademarks himself.

Aikman’s use of the number on merchandise would “likely to cause confusion, or cause mistake, or to deceive”, Jackson’s attorneys argue. They further state that Aikman’s products are “highly similar in sound, appearance, connotation, and commercial impression”.

I haven’t seen the merchandise for either party, so I don’t know how similar they might look. What I do know is that the Ravens and the Cowboys don’t share similar color patterns. I also know fans wanting to buy Lamar Jackson merchandise can probably distinguish him from Troy Aikman.

You can technically attempt to trademark virtually anything, and frequently succeed, in some cases rather absurdly. I imagine many would feel the same about this current matter, which is why people are writing articles about it. How, after all, can you own a number? Plenty of people wore the number 8 before Jackson did—including Aikman.

And Troy Aikman is a three-time Super Bowl winner and a Hall of Famer, so it’s not like he is some random nobody. Lamar Jackson, to his credit, is a two-time NFL MVP and one of the most recognizable football players alive.

According to ESPN, Aikman through his company has submitted nine trademark applications pertaining to use of the number 8. As mentioned, Jackson already owns numerous trademarks using the number in a variety of ways.

But what about Steve Young, who also wore the number? What about Ray Guy and Larry Wilson? All of them are in the Hall of Fame, with Aikman. Don’t they have the right to sell products with their number? Shouldn’t they have equal right to trademark “8” apparel as Jackson? Thene there’s Kirk Cousins, another active player who wears the number. You like that? How about Archie Manning? He spawned a dynasty, and the Manning name is one of the most famous in the history of the sport.

And lest we forget, Tommy Maddox also wore the number 8, including during his four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Who doesn’t want some Tommy Gun merchandise with a big, fat 8 on it? Apparently, not Lamar Jackson. At least he doesn’t want you to be able to buy it, because you might be thinking you’re buying one of his shirts.