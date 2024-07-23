Kozora: Pittsburgh Steelers Pre-Training Camp 53-Man Roster Prediction

With training camp 24 hours away and the first practice the day after, it’s time for my updated Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 53-man roster prediction. My last prediction came right after the draft, and since then, the team has made roster moves that have changed some of my predictions. Those will be reflected below.

My next roster prediction will come either right before or after the Steelers’ first preseason game.

OFFENSE – 24

Quarterbacks (3) – Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Kyle Allen

Analysis: No changes here; the overall theme of this updated prediction. Wilson and Fields may nominally have a battle, but it’ll be a major upset if Fields wins it. Allen brings experience and comfort as the team’s third-stringer.

Running Backs (3) – Najee Harris, Jaylen Warren, Cordarrelle Patterson

Analysis: I’ve begun to feel skeptical about Patterson’s usefulness this season on offense or even in the return game. But he should still make the roster as the primary kick returner. Harris and Warren will be the Steelers’ lead horses in an offense that could finish top-five in rush attempts.

Fullback (0) – None

Analysis: No true fullback though Connor Heyward could be used here. Keep an eye on Jack Colletto in training camp.

Tight Ends (4) – Pat Freiermuth, Darnell Washington, Connor Heyward, MyCole Pruitt

Analysis: In my off-season analysis, I left Pruitt versus Rodney Williams at a literal coin flip. Williams is younger and the better athlete/special teamer but Pruitt knows the system and is a stronger in-line blocker. An underrated but fun camp battle. Heyward could log time at fullback.

Wide Receivers (5) – George Pickens, Roman Wilson, Calvin Austin III, Van Jefferson, Dez Fitzpatrick

Analysis: One change here. Putting Fitzpatrick in place of Marquez Callaway. Callaway brings intriguing height/weight/speed, but Fitzpatrick’s calling card is special teams. That’s different than the other veteran wideouts fighting for their spot. Austin earned plenty of praise in the spring, giving him an initial leg up in the fall. Jefferson has size and versatility and is familiar with Smith’s system.

Offensive Tackles (4) – Broderick Jones, Troy Fautanu, Dan Moore Jr., Dylan Cook

Analysis: Lots to watch here. How much play does Moore get at RT? Can Fautanu win the job? Can Cook continue his ascent, and if so, will Moore become expendable? Overall, it’s a talented and deep group.

Offensive Guards (4) – Isaac Seumalo, James Daniels, Nate Herbig, Mason McCormick

Analysis: I wanted to find a way to shoehorn Spencer Anderson in here, but he’s still the tenth offensive lineman. Herbig will battle Frazier at center but is likely to lose the job.

Centers (1) – Zach Frazier

Analysis: Frazier, the only true center on this 53 configuration, may have to earn the right to start. But he should capture it by the time the season begins. Interested to see if Anderson or McCormick get any work at center.

DEFENSE – 26

Defensive Ends (4) – Cam Heyward, Larry Ogunjobi, Dean Lowry, Isaiahh Loudermilk

Analysis: Maybe the buzz on DeMarvin Leal is real. Best shape of his life, the light’s come on, all that good stuff. But he’s gotta play his way onto the roster and my roster prediction. If he shows up, Loudermilk’s spot may become shaky. Ogunjobi needs to get through a camp healthy, always nagged by a foot or toe issue.

Nose Tackles (2) – Keeanu Benton, Montravius Adams

Analysis: Benton will start after entering last year as the backup. Adams signed a multi-year deal and should stay. The Steelers will keep at least six defensive linemen.

EDGE Rushers (4) – T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Nick Herbig, Jeremiah Moon

Analysis: David Perales lost weight and is in his second season, but I’m still putting Moon over him. Moon is bigger, stronger, and more proven on special teams. An intriguing name to watch in camp.

Inside Linebackers (5) – Patrick Queen, Elandon Roberts, Payton Wilson, Cole Holcomb, Tyler Matakevich

Analysis: A change here now that Matakevich has been signed. He bumps Mark Robinson off the Steelers roster for the role of “core special teamer.” The question is if Holcomb is healthy to begin the year. We’ll see if he starts camp on Active/PUP. If he avoids it, it’ll be a tremendous sign. Position group here is strong.

Cornerbacks (6) – Joey Porter Jr., Donte Jackson, Darius Rush, Cory Trice Jr., Beanie Bishop, Josiah Scott

Analysis: Cam Sutton will start the year on the Suspended list and does not need to begin on the initial 53. He won’t play until Week 10. The slot corner battle swings wide open. Bishop was the team’s best UDFA add, but they probably want a veteran ready in Scott, who served as the Eagles’ slot corner in 2022. This position will probably be handled by committee.

Don’t overlook the outside corner depth battles, either. Rush and Trice have plenty to prove and will be pushed by Anthony Averett.

Safeties (5) – Minkah Fitzpatrick, DeShon Elliott, Damontae Kazee, Miles Killebrew, Ryan Watts

Analysis: Lots of moving and shaking here. Trenton Thompson was released for reasons that still don’t make much sense. Jalen Elliott has also been shown the door. It boosts the odds for the rookie Watts, though he’ll have to prove he can make the transition from corner. Winning a special teams spot will also be key for him.

SPECIAL TEAMS – 3

Kicker (1) – Chris Boswell

Analysis: Boswell’s spot is safe, though Matthew Wright will audition for other teams this summer. He’s worth rostering, making it the most interesting note at kicker, provided Boz stays healthy.

Punter (1) – Cameron Johnston

Analysis: Johnston is the only punter on the Steelers roster, speaking to the team’s level of confidence in him. He was a key free agency signing, though hopefully, Pittsburgh will do a lot less punting in 2024.

Long Snapper (1) – Christian Kuntz

Analysis: Fresh off a three-year contract, Kuntz’s spot is safe.

Gameday Inactives: Allen (Emergency Third QB), Jefferson, McCormick, Trice Jr., Watts

PRACTICE SQUAD (17)

QB: John Rhys Plumlee

RB: Daijun Edwards, Jonathan Ward

FB: Jack Colletto

WR: Marquez Callaway, Duece Watts

TE: Rodney Williams

OG: Anderson Hardy, Spencer Anderson

DL: Logan Lee, Breiden Fehoko

EDGE: Julius Welschof*, Kyron Johnson

ILB: Jacoby Windmon

CB: Thomas Graham, Anthony Averett

S: Nate Meadors

*Doesn’t count against practice squad total