Kenny Pickett Keeping ‘Positive Mindset’ As Eagles’ Backup QB: ‘Change Is A Great Thing’

Just a little over four months ago, the local and national media were debating whether the Pittsburgh Steelers would re-sign QB Mason Rudolph to compete for the starting job against Kenny Pickett. He showed glimpses of promise—particularly at the end of his rookie season in 2022—but Pickett largely struggled with just 13 total touchdown passes and 4,474 passing yards in 24 starts over two years.

That prompted the Steelers to sign Russell Wilson at the start of free agency and started a chain of events that resulted in Pickett being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and Justin Fields being acquired in a trade with the Chicago Bears.

Reports indicated that Pickett felt misled about the nature of the quarterback competition after Wilson was brought in and ended up requesting his way out of town. Now he is the unquestioned backup to QB Jalen Hurts with the Philadelphia Eagles. It is impossible to say with certainty, but Pickett probably had a better chance of playing had he remained with the Steelers. Despite finding himself on the bench just a couple years after being a first-round pick, he is keeping a positive attitude.

“Change is a great thing. I’m going through it right now. I was in Pittsburgh for seven years and now I’m over in Philadelphia,” Pickett said at a high school sports event via Ben Istvan of The Philadelphia Inquirer. “I think a lot of people probably have some negative views on change, but that’s really just your outlook on it. I think if you keep a positive mindset, it’ll all work out for the better.”

While it may have been the incorrect decision for the trajectory of his career, you can’t blame Pickett for wanting some change. He spent both of his Steelers seasons under Matt Canada’s abysmal offensive system and then lost his starting job while he was briefly out injured at the end of last season.

He probably would have been a backup this season regardless, but with no other QBs under contract in 2025, he would have at least had a chance to earn his job back next year with the Steelers.

“The world has enough doubters,” Pickett said. “There are plenty of people that are doubting. That’s probably the majority of people that are out there in the media, fan bases. But…coaches, family members, if you turn your mind around and try and prove them right and what they believe in you, you’ll be in a more positive mindset.”

By the end of his starting tenure in Pittsburgh, public sentiment was at an all-time low on Pickett. The offense was routinely being booed by the home crowd at Acrisure Stadium. I can’t imagine it was a very enjoyable experience for him, so perhaps a change of scenery is what was best.