Keeanu Benton Could Be ‘Pound For Pound The Steelers’ Best Player’ In A Few Years, Reporter Believes

As a rookie coming out of Wisconsin, 2023 second-round draft pick Keeanu Benton had a major impact on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive line last season.

Stepping into a larger role due to the early-season injury to star defensive lineman Cameron Heyward, Benton hit the ground running and showed just how bright his future is in the trenches, flashing some impressive explosiveness and athleticism up front for the Steelers.

Now, entering Year 2, expectations are even higher for the former Badger as he has a starting role at the nose tackle position in a loaded Steelers defensive front.

For the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski, Benton has the potential to be the best player for the Steelers in a few years, period. Appearing on the “Breakfast With Benz” podcast Friday morning for the Trib, Adamski spoke highly of Benton.

“Benton, him taking that next step, he is one of the more interesting because he could be, pound for pound — if we’re talking a couple years from now — maybe the best player on the Steelers,” Adamski said. “He has that type of potential, that type of ceiling in terms of the position by position. He could be that. He’s not there yet, and if he doesn’t take that step and maybe if he sort of plateaus or regresses or whatever this year, that’s on the table, too.

“So, he’s definitely one of the key players to watch. One of the players I wanna watch most of camp and during the preseason, during the season this year to see where his career goes.”

It’s certainly not an outlandish statement from Adamski, that’s for sure, when it comes to Benton.

The talent is undeniably there.

While he was seemingly a ready-made run defender coming out of Wisconsin with his power, Benton surprised many with his explosiveness and athleticism on the interior as a pass rusher.

Benton played 483 snaps and showed flashes of dominance. Taking on a larger role right away due to Heyward’s injury, he made quite an impact as a pass rusher while having some up-and-down moments as a run defender. Though he flashed quite a bit, the Steelers reduced his role later in the season, taking some pass-rushing opportunities away from him in sub-package football, which was rather surprising.

But when he was on the field, he was a force. Benton generated 22 pressures on the year and really flashed an impressive club/swim move that allowed him to win time and time again on the interior. He also had an impressive bull rush, displaying the eye-opening power that was his calling card at Wisconsin.

Entering Year 2, defensive line coach Karl Dunbar and head coach Mike Tomlin are expecting big things from the young player. Tomlin stated after the 2023 season that Benton can be a dominant player soon rather than later, while Dunbar praised Benton’s body transformation this offseason, which should have him set up for success in 2024.

After a strong rookie season, Benton is primed for a big second lap around the track in Year 2. Should he do that, expectations will continue to rise, and Benton should be able to put himself into the conversation among the best players in the Black and Gold.