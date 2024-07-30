Justin Fields Appreciates Arthur Smith Talking Trash: ‘Good To Have A Coach Like That’

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a lot of new faces in their building this year, and that means that this year’s training camp has a few new wrinkles to it. The team is always changing, but this year includes a whole new quarterback room, a handful of new receivers, numerous new offensive linemen, and a flurry of changes in the defense. However, maybe the most important change is Arthur Smith as offensive coordinator. Smith should be a major upgrade at that spot, and based on some recent comments from Justin Fields, it seems like he’s got some moxie that players will appreciate.

In a video on Twitter from 93.7 The Fan, Fields talks about what he knew about Smith from before they both came to Pittsburgh, and how he’s glad to have Smith on his side now.

“I just know for a fact, the past two years we played him when I was in Chicago, he talks trash during the game,” Fields said. “It’s good to have a coach like that, talk trash and just have that competitive spirit.”

#Steelers Justin Fields says OC Arthur Smith holds guys accountable and is a huge trash talker. Seriously, he was as Atlanta’s coach pic.twitter.com/3Bx23tQSL3 — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) July 30, 2024

That’s certainly a trait the Steelers will be glad to have with Smith because it seems that whatever he said to Fields stuck. The first game they played against each other was a 27-24 win for Smith’s Atlanta Falcons in Week 11 of the 2022 season. Fields played fine in that game, throwing for over 150 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, while adding 85 yards on the ground and a rushing touchdown. However, he couldn’t lead the Bears to a win after the Falcons went up by a field goal with over six minutes remaining.

Their second matchup came in Week 17 last year, and the results were much different. Fields led the Bears to a 37-17 victory over Smith’s Falcons, throwing for 268 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 45 yards and another touchdown. It was one of the last times that either would be with their respective teams that year, and while Fields showcased what makes him special, Smith continued to struggle as a head coach.

It’s safe to say that Smith probably talked more trash in his first meeting against Fields, but based on what Fields said, it seems like he wasn’t afraid to talk during that blowout loss either. Now, both men will be on the same side, and while Fields might still hear some of that trash talk from Smith, he’s also probably glad to be able to receive some guidance from him as well.

Fields has been the Steelers’ starting quarterback so far with Russell Wilson hurt, so he and Smith have had ample time to get to know each other. Odds are that many laughs were had over their previous battles, but both men are also ready to rebuild their value with the Steelers.

Smith was a great offensive coordinator but didn’t succeed as a head coach. Fields flashed greatness but has yet to be consistent enough in the NFL. Both men know they need to succeed with the Steelers, and this season has a lot riding on it for both of them. For their sake and the Steelers, hopefully there are lots of opportunities for them to talk trash together.