Jason Gildon Recalls Nerves Before First NFL Sack Against Dan Marino: ‘Don’t Mess Up’

The Pittsburgh Steelers recently unveiled their Hall of Honor class for 2024, and it included Dick LeBeau, Willie Parker, Casey Hampton, and Jason Gildon. Hampton and Parker may be more familiar to fans because of their work helping the Steelers win championships in the 2000s, and LeBeau is well-known as the architect of those fantastic defenses, but Gildon might not be a name fans appreciate enough. He held the record for most sacks in Steelers history until James Harrison came along, and he recently talked about how that journey started with his first sack.

Gildon was with the Steelers from 1994-2003, and was selected to three Pro Bowls, as well as being named first-team All-Pro once. He had 77 sacks as a member of the Steelers, and his first one came in Week 12 of his rookie year against the Miami Dolphins. In a video on Twitter from 93.7 The Fan, Gildon spoke about that play, remembering the intense emotions he felt.

“It was against a hometown kid named Dan Marino,” he said. “I can remember that that was my first one. It was one of those things where I was subbing in and I was very excited. It happened to be third down and I’m thinking, ‘Don’t mess up.’ I went by and Richmond Webb was the tackle. I got him down on the ground, I’m thinking, ‘That was my first one.’ I was happy with it and was looking forward to more.”

#Steelers Hall of Honor LB Jason Gildon remembers first sack vs a ⁦@Pitt_FB⁩ all-time great #Pitt pic.twitter.com/rsbdKzK4vs — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) July 27, 2024

Gildon did indeed get many, many more, but that Marino one seems to be a play he remembers fondly. The game ultimately ended in a 16-13 overtime win for the Steelers, and in such a close game, Gildon’s third-down sack in the red zone had to be a difference maker. Webb. the tackle he beat on the play, was also one of the best players at his position, being named a first-team All-Pro that season. He would continue to make play after play for the Steelers, although he didn’t start until the third year of his career.

First career sack for Jason Gildon was of Dan Marino in 1994. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/YWFsB06WjZ — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) July 27, 2024

Sandwiched between Greg Lloyd, Kevin Greene, and Joey Porter, Gildon is often the forgotten man when it comes to great Steelers pass rushers. However, he was statistically the most productive Steelers, and it all started with Marino. One legend for the Steelers, and the other for Pitt.

Hopefully Gildon being inducted into the Hall of Honor will create more recognition for him and introduce some younger fans to his game. Before Harrison terrorized quarterbacks wearing No. 92, Gildon wore the number and started the nightmare for opposing offenses.