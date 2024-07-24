‘It’s All About Ball’: Russell Wilson Excited To Experience Steelers Training Camp In Latrobe

He’s heard quite a bit about the uniqueness that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe brings. Now, he’s going to learn all about it first-hand.

That has Steelers veteran quarterback Russell Wilson excited to get after it in the next three weeks as the Steelers prepare for the 2024 season.

Speaking with reporters after arriving for training camp Wednesday, Wilson expressed his excitement for the camp being “all about ball” for the Black and Gold.

“Yeah, I’m so super excited. I think to be here in Latrobe, I’ve heard about it for years, and to actually be here in an old-school style training camp, I love it,” Wilson said to reporters, according to video via the Tribune-Review’s Chris Adamski on Twitter. “It’s all about ball, so super excited about it.”

Russell Wilson is at a college campus for training camp for the first time in 13 seasons in the NFL (with special guest @RichieWalsh’s Hair) pic.twitter.com/FvchDrBsMG — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) July 24, 2024

Getting the chance in Year 13 to get away for training camp and experience an old-school style of team building and bonding has Wilson excited. It should, too, considering he has never had this opportunity in the NFL.

While with the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos, training camp was typically right at the team’s facility. That didn’t exactly provide much excitement for the team like getting away, living in dorms for three weeks and being on a college campus does for the Steelers.

It’s hallowed training grounds, too, with past Steelers greats having been forged on the same fields.

That’s very special for Wilson, who has immersed himself into Steelers lore since signing with the franchise as a free agent in mid-March.

Returning to real football, getting to continue to grow and learn with his new teammates and getting the opportunity to do it in front of thousands of fans daily has Wilson fired up.

“I’m excited to be here, man. I’m excited just to get in the playbook. I’m excited for the time with the fellows, the camaraderie, the locker room, the fans, excited for that part,” Wilson added, according to the video via Adamski. “I haven’t experienced that part yet. …Walking around and everything else, all the fans were wearing Steelers gear and everything else, but to actually be here and that experience of that…it’s game time.

“It’s that time to get ready to play some football.”

Football is back. Wilson is fired up, saying all the right things.

Excitement is high regarding not only Wilson, but the team in general. That will show itself in Latrobe, starting Thursday when the Steelers officially open training camp with the first true practice of the offseason.

Hopefully Wilson’s first experience in Latrobe with the Steelers is a positive one.