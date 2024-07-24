‘It Takes Work’: Russell Wilson Explains Value Of Getting Extra Work With Teammates Ahead Of Training Camp

In the final couple weeks before the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 training camp, Russell Wilson worked out with several of his new teammates to get a head start on team chemistry. Two weeks ago, he worked out with WRs Scotty Miller and Quez Watkins at UCLA. Last week he hosted several of his teammates, including all four rostered quarterbacks and WRs Roman Wilson, Marquez Callaway, Van Jefferson, and Calvin Austin III. TE Connor Heyward was also in attendance at Wilson’s house in San Diego.

When Wilson showed up to Saint Vincent College for the start of training camp, he was asked about the extra work he got with his teammates and what value that adds to the group overall.

“I’ve done it every year since my rookie year. Really just bringing guys together and spending several days together,” Wilson said in a video shared by The Athletic’s Mark Kaboly on X. “Just seeing guys like Scotty Miller get out of his break. Seeing guys like Quez Watkins run down, track down balls and catch the ball down the field and just different things he was able to do. All the different guys, it takes work.”

Russell Wilson on getting players together during offseason. pic.twitter.com/Rmj91TGhxf — Mark Kaboly (@MarkKaboly) July 24, 2024

That chemistry, both on and off the field, will be very important for the offense in particular this season. There are so many new faces in the room—including the quarterback and the offensive coordinator—so every bit of extra work they can get is valuable.

Austin praised Wilson on a radio appearance last week, saying he has been “down to earth” and “all in” in terms of bringing his teammates together on and off the field since day one.

For an offense that was seemingly lacking in the leadership department last season, that is a breath of fresh air.

The wide receiver competition will be one of the most important to watch at training camp. Outside of George Pickens, there is an opportunity for anybody on the 90-man roster to earn a roster spot and possibly significant playing time as the No. 2 and No. 3 wide receivers. I would imagine that Wilson will have at least some say in how that competition plays out, so all the additional data he can get is worthwhile.

It builds trust both ways between the quarterback and his eventual targets. Earlier in the offseason, Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo said that Wilson and Miller appeared to have a little bit of chemistry during spring practices. It is nice to see them expand on that during their free time in the offseason.

OTAs, minicamp, and the offseason get-together with Russell Wilson were the first steps. Now comes the real part of the competition at training camp beginning tomorrow with the first practice.