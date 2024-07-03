‘It Does Change Up Your Dynamic:’ Ryan Shazier Explains How Defenses Might Deal With Justin Fields

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to start Russell Wilson at quarterback to open the 2024 season, but the possibility of using Justin Fields in a specialty package remains a possibility. While we’ll know more about Pittsburgh’s plans at quarterback during training camp, former Steelers LB Ryan Shazier talked about the possibility of Fields coming in and how defenses might react, especially if it’s not something they’re expecting.

“In those situations when you have a different quarterback coming into the game that you’re really not planning for or you’re not really scheduled for, it does change up your dynamic. But things will be different based on the down and distance. If it’s three to five [yards], it’s different than five to eight [yards]. Five to eight, you’re thinking more of a pass situation. So if he is coming in the game, you’re scared of his legs still, but you understand that he’s a proven quarterback,” Shazier said on The Carton Show. “But when it comes to third and five and less, then you’re thinking of everything.”

Fields’ athleticism makes him particularly dangerous, especially in open space, so defenses have to be wary of him using his legs. We’ll see what the Steelers intend on doing with Fields, but the expectation seems to be that he’ll be used in goal-line situations where he can use his legs effectively to help the Steelers get into the end zone. We still don’t know if the Steelers will have a package for Fields at all though, especially one that would have him throwing the ball in third-and-long situations.

Russell Wilson endorsed a potential Fields package, so there wouldn’t be any issue from him if the Steelers potentially took him off the field to bring in Fields. SI’s Connor Orr has also pondered the idea of a dual-QB system, and there’s no shortage of ways that Arthur Smith can go about using both Fields and Wilson if that’s what he wants to do.

Eventually, though, the element of surprise would wear off if the Steelers consistently use Fields, so the team would have to continue to get creative about his usage and what they’re doing with him so defenses can’t catch on and plan for it/adapt week-to-week

The element of unknown with how the Steelers might use Fields will definitely be a challenge for a defense, at least initially. But we’ll see if the Steelers use Fields at all in specialty packages. It wouldn’t be a surprise if they did, but we just don’t know yet if the team is planning to do so. But it could be a good way to throw defenses off, especially in short-yardage situations and take advantage of Fields’ best traits.