Isaiahh Loudermilk Believes ‘This Is The Year’ He Can Take A Step Forward

Pittsburgh Steelers DL Isaiahh Loudermilk enters his fourth season in Pittsburgh fighting for a roster spot, and he knows how important this season and training camp are for him. Speaking to reporters after practice today, Loudermilk said he believes 2024 will be the year he can step up and “play how I want to.”

“I know what type of player I can be, and I think this is the year where I can take that step and go out and play how I want to and I how I know the coaches think I can. So, personally, this is a huge year for me, and I’m taking it as that. I’m doing all the little things I can to get better every day to make sure that when the time comes, I’m able to be out there and to contribute as much as I can,” Loudermilk said via Steelers Live on Twitter.

Russell Wilson, Justin Fields, Darnell Washington, Cory Trice Jr., Isaiahh Loudermilk, Dan Moore Jr., Connor Heyward, and Isaac Seumalo speak to the media after practice on Tuesday, July 30. @MillerLite pic.twitter.com/YXvpofxWqP — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) July 30, 2024

If Loudermilk were to take a step forward for the Steelers, it would be a major benefit to the team’s defensive line depth. As it stands, it’s an area where the team could stand to improve, but if players like Loudermilk and DeMarvin Leal progress, it’ll give Pittsburgh some options behind Cameron Heyward and co.

With Heyward being 35 and coming off an injury, it’ll be better off for him and the team if they can manage his reps, but that can only be the case if players like Loudermilk and Leal show they’re capable of stepping up. The Steelers also drafted DE Logan Lee in the draft, and it feels like Leal, Loudermilk and Lee are competing for two spots on the roster. So far, Leal has impressed in his attempt to make the roster.

Loudermilk has been in this position before, entering camp on the roster bubble. So far, he’s been able to carve out a spot on the team’s 53-man roster. With a good showing in Latrobe, Loudermilk could make the roster and, ideally, make an impact.

Nobody is more aware when a player is on the roster bubble than the player themself, and Loudermilk seems to be keenly aware of his standing. That’s why it’ll be important for him to continue to do the little things to improve and leave an impression on the coaching staff to put himself in a position to make the team.

If Loudermilk turns into reliable depth, it’ll be a huge development for the Steelers, and the next few weeks will determine whether that’s possible.