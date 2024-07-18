Is Steelers QB John Rhys Plumlee Destined For UFL?

Is Steelers QB John Rhys Plumlee destined for the UFL?

The Arlington Renegades of the UFL selected QB John Rhys Plumlee in yesterday’s draft. The only problem with that is he is already signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers of the NFL. Now, the Steelers did not draft Plumlee, but rather signed him as a college free agent. He is technically free to join the Renegades, but will he?

The Steelers gave Plumlee a $35,000 roster bonus, which is the largest they have given to a rookie free agent. For perspective, UFL players earn $5,500 per week, assuming they make the team and stay on the roster. The UFL plays a 10-game season, so that’s a potential earning of $55,000.

So what is John Rhys Plumlee to do? I would imagine that a player in his situation would have to give up his signing bonus, if the team pursues it. The Steelers don’t ordinarily go after players’ money, and this is a relative pittance, but he would be vacating his contract.

But Plumlee has virtually no shot of making the Steelers’ 53-man roster, and his practice squad odds are also poor. But NFL practice squad players do earn more than twice as much per week than UFL players do. And the Renegades have Luis Perez, a veteran of the spring leagues, even if they went 3-7 last year.

Still, there is no question that Plumlee has a much higher chance of actually playing football in the NFL. He also has a reasonably good chance of making more money this year, but that’s only this year. For most players in his situation, this is his one shot at making the NFL in any capacity, even the practice squad. And he could bank over $200,000 with just one season on any team’s practice squad. That’s about four times as much as playing a full UFL regular season.

And odds are Plumlee won’t lose his shot at a future spot in the UFL if he gives the NFL a go. That league is full of former NFL hopefuls just like him, so if he doesn’t make it, there’s next year. The thing is, he can do both, so it’s not one or the other. The UFL doesn’t even begin practicing until February, and UFL contract include an “NFL out” through late December.

The Steelers’ 2024 season is approaching, following another disappointing year that culminated in a playoff loss. The only change-up in the annual formula lately is whether they miss the playoffs altogether. They have had a long offseason since the Buffalo Bills stamped them out of their misery back in January.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Does Russell Wilson make them a Super Bowl-caliber team, or are they wasting a year? How will the team continue to address the depth chart?

The Steelers are past free agency and the draft and their roster for the 2024 season is coming into focus. They made numerous moves through signings and trade—and release. More than usual, they seemed comfortable creating holes, confident they can fill them. Now that we have so many pieces of the puzzle, however, we merely have a new set of questions to ask.