Is Pat Freiermuth Worth Top-10 TE Contract To Steelers?

Is Pat Freiermuth worth a top-10 tight-end contract to the Steelers?

The Steelers don’t have a ton of business they need to conduct during training camp, with one standing out most. The elephant in the room is TE Pat Freiermuth, who is now in the final year of his rookie contract. Do they sign him to an extension now, or let him play the year out? And how high should they be willing to go to lock him up without him hitting free agency?

One starting point is considering the franchise tag. Over the Cap projects the tight end franchise tag to be worth $13,708,000 in 2025, which would rank outside the top five salaries at the position. But currently 11 tight ends earn $10 million per year or more. Is Pat Freiermuth in that group?

Seven players, from David Njoku to Travis Kelce, earn more than $12.5 million or more per year at tight end. Four players—Taysom Hill, Noah Fant, Dalton Schultz, and Cole Kmet—earn between $10-12.5 million. Dawson Knox is also very close to that range. So how does Freiermuth compete to, say, Ffant or Kmet?

Over his five-year career, Fant averages 50 receptions for 561 yards and 2.8 touchdowns per season. Kmet averages 53 receptions for 530 yards and 3.8 touchdowns per season. Freiermuth is averaging 52 receptions for 512 yards and 3.7 touchdowns.

Statistically as a receiver, Pat Freiermuth is right within that range, and his numbers take a harder hit due to injury than the others in question. He is coming off a huge down year due to injury and poor usage within the offense.

While he hasn’t produced Pro Bowl numbers overall and especially not last year, the Steelers seem to believe that he can. And they believe that Arthur Smith’s offense and Russell Wilson’s play at quarterback will help.

While Freiermuth is coming off a bad year, he knows his potential for a bright future. I can’t see him low-balling himself and not betting on his future production. If the Steelers want to lock him up now, they will have to pay him based on what they expect. If they think he will be a top-10 tight end in 2024 and beyond, they will need to pay him in the $10-13 million range. Will or should they do that deal next month? Does he merit that type of salary?

The Steelers’ 2024 season is approaching, following another disappointing year that culminated in a playoff loss. The only change-up in the annual formula lately is whether they miss the playoffs altogether. They have had a long offseason since the Buffalo Bills stamped them out of their misery back in January.

The biggest question hanging over the team is the quarterback question. Does Russell Wilson make them a Super Bowl-caliber team, or are they wasting a year? How will the team continue to address the depth chart?

The Steelers are past free agency and the draft and their roster for the 2024 season is coming into focus. They made numerous moves through signings and trade—and release. More than usual, they seemed comfortable creating holes, confident they can fill them. Now that we have so many pieces of the puzzle, however, we merely have a new set of questions to ask.