‘I’ll Take A Compliment, I Guess’: T.J. Watt Appreciative Of Myles Garrett Studying His Film

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt isn’t one to hear much outside noise, positive or negative. He’s incredibly devoted to his craft, blocks out distractions and is solely focused on himself and his team.

But following the respect paid to him by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett Saturday, stating to reporters in West Virginia at Browns training camp that he studied Watt among four other top EDGE defenders this offseason to take his game to another level, Watt was appreciative of the respect — in his own unique way.

“I’ll take a compliment, I guess,” Watt said with a chuckle to NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo Sunday following practice, according to video via NFL Network.

The two have been pitted against each other time and time again over the last few seasons, drawing comparisons due to their overall production and impact on the game, and leading to many discussions about who is better, more impactful, and more dangerous.

That’s all outside noise. Between the two, there is a mutual respect.

While Garrett was studying Watt this offseason, Watt was studying Garrett, too, trying to learn more about tackles he’ll face in 2024 and seeing how other top guys at the position attack them from a pass rushing and run defense perspective.

“We watch each other’s film all the time and I watch a lot of Myles,” Watt said to Garafolo. “I watch a lot of guys that are in the division just because there’s so many guys that are able to get to the quarterback and we get to see them play against the opponents that we do as well.

“So, it’s kind of breaking down the tackle that we’re going against, but you also are being able to admire and appreciate a guy that’s able to get to the quarterback day in and day out.”

That is admiration and respect there from Watt’s perspective for Garrett, without a doubt.

Though Watt skipped out on the NFL Honors ceremony last year knowing he wasn’t going to win the Defensive Player of the Year award to Garrett in a bit of sham decision, it wasn’t a shot at Garrett. Instead, it was more at the voters because Watt led in every single statistical category on the season and got better as the season went on, whereas Garrett disappeared down the stretch.

The two have studied each other this offseason and appear poised for monster seasons. Most likely, the DPOY award will come down to the wire between the two of them again, too. We’ll see which player’s offseason studying paid off more.