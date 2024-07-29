‘I Don’t Want To Make It About Myself’: George Pickens Focused On Team Goal Of Steelers Being ‘A Great Team’

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens has developed two reputations in his two seasons in the NFL. One is that he is developing a bad reputation. Whether you believe he deserves it or not, he certainly hasn’t helped himself in that regard. The biggest example was against the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, when he appeared to give up on a goal-line run play. If he had delivered an impactful block, RB Jaylen Warren could have scored. Instead, Warren was tackled short of the goal line.

And then, on the first day of training camp, Pickens reportedly was visibly upset with wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni. That doesn’t bode well for Pickens’ future.

But Pickens has also proven himself as a playmaker. As a rookie, he was a phenomenal contested-catch receiver. Then, in 2023, he led the league with an average of 18.1 yards per catch while eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark (1,140 yards). So, is Pickens focused on himself? Or is he focused on helping the Steelers be the best team possible?

“I just want us to be a great team, Super Bowl bound, just pushing, pushing, pushing for the greatest,” Pickens said after Saturday’s training camp practice per video from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “That’s my main focus. Just a team goal, you know what I mean? I told you guys before I don’t want to make it about myself. I just want the team to be great.”

That’s the exact sort of mentality you want from any player on a football team, especially the top wide receiver. If that’s truly Pickens’ goal for the season, that’s fantastic. The question is whether Pickens will devote everything he has to being the best teammate possible.

In new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s system, wide receivers have to be willing and able blockers. There is no question that Pickens has the ability to be a blocker. He’s 6-3, 200 pounds. He outweighs a lot of the cornerbacks he lines up across from. If he can channel his energy and strength properly, he will win far more blocking battles than he will lose.

Will Pickens channel his youthful energy and passion into that? People would do well to remember that Pickens turned 23 earlier this offseason. He’s still quite young while playing a position that lends itself to big personalities.

If George Pickens is able to respond to Azzanni’s tough coaching and mature, he has the makings of an elite wide receiver. And that could go a long way toward helping the Steelers become Super Bowl contenders.