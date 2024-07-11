Heath Miller: Roethlisberger To Holmes In Super Bowl XLIII ‘The Perfect Pass At The Perfect Time’

There are few moments in Super Bowl history more iconic than Pittsburgh Steelers WR Santonio Holmes’ game-winning catch against the Arizona Cardinals in Super Bowl XLIII. Between the timing, the precision throw, and the incredible toe-tapping effort by Holmes, it’s an image burned into Steelers fans’ minds. It was a play that the Steelers had practiced. Yet Holmes says he had been told by offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner to drop the pass repeatedly in practice. He did not when it mattered, though.

Former Steelers TE Heath Miller was on the field that night for that game-winning touchdown. It’s seared into his mind as well. And while everyone focuses on the catch (and rightly so), Miller can’t help but praise QB Ben Roethlisberger for his part in the play as well.

“For Ben’s play, it was amazing,” Miller said on the Thursday episode of the Green Light Podcast. “One of the greatest throws and catches. People always talk about the catch, which was amazing by Santonio. But if you look at the throw and what he had to navigate to throw that ball over and into Santonio’s arms, it was the perfect pass at the perfect time.”

You can’t argue with Miller’s description of the perfect pass at the perfect time. The Steelers snapped the ball as the clock ticked from 0:43 to 0:42 in the fourth quarter while trailing 23-20. Sure, there could be more plays. It was only second and goal from the six-and-a-half-yard line.

But Roethlisberger didn’t need more time. He double-clutched, trying to find an open receiver as the Cardinals dropped seven into coverage. They clogged the middle of the field and then pushed the receiving options to the sidelines for extra help.

Roethlisberger pointed for Holmes to go to the back corner of the end zone to Roethlisberger’s right. Big Ben then uncorked, as Miller called it, the perfect pass. It carried Holmes all the way to the sideline as it sailed over two Cardinals defenders. A third defender trailed Holmes and could not make a play.

Holmes somehow stretched out, snagged the ball, and toe-tapped before tumbling out of bounds with a defender on his back.

Miller started the play on the opposite side of the field, but his route carried him from left to right. He saw it all.

And he didn’t believe it at first.

“I think it was too good for me to believe,” Miller said. “Cause I’m like, ‘There’s no way, there’s no way.’ Everyone was celebrating. I’m like, ‘Guys, stay calm. We might have to score again if this is incomplete.’ But it was an amazing play and I’m fortunate to have been on the field.”

And Steelers fans everywhere were fortunate to have seen one of the greatest throws and catches of all time.

You can watch the entirety of Miller’s interview below: