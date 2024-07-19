Hall Of Fame WR Terrell Owens Believes Todd Haley Only Got Jobs In The NFL ‘Because Of His Dad’

Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers had their issues with Todd Haley when he was the team’s offensive coordinator, but since then, they’ve realized just how much worse it can get. Haley wasn’t perfect, and he had a heap of talent to work with, but he did give the Steelers some of the best years of Ben Roethlisberger’s career. Since Haley and the Steelers parted ways, Pittsburgh’s offense has been in the gutter, being unwatchable at times. However, it seems one Hall of Fame wide receiver still doesn’t believe Haley was talented enough to deserve the jobs he had.

Terrell Owens is widely viewed as one of the best receivers in NFL history, being named First-team All-Pro five times, as well as being selected to six Pro Bowls and the 2000s All-Decade Team over his 15-year career. Owens actually crossed paths with Haley when both men were with the Dallas Cowboys in 2006. Haley was the team’s wide receivers coach, so he and Owens worked together closely. It seems their interactions weren’t positive, though. During a recent appearance on Jerry Bubba Dub Morgan’s YouTube channel, Owens claimed Haley only got jobs in the NFL because of his father, a former player and executive in the league.

“You have people who don’t even have a lot of experience and then they jump up to offensive coordinators, or they jump up to defensive coordinators,” Owens said. “Then all of a sudden, they’re head coaches after a year or two of being a graduate assistant. Sometimes, for some people, you gradually work your way up. Some people do, some people don’t, because of relationships. There was a guy, Todd Haley, that I got coached by in Dallas, and then he went on to Pittsburgh, he only got those jobs because of his dad. He wasn’t the best receiving coach I ever had, but he got that job.”

Haley coached in the NFL from 1995 to 2018, not getting a job as an offensive coordinator until 2007. Owens has a point about nepotism being an issue in the league, especially in coaching front offices, but to his credit, Haley worked hard to earn his place. He probably had some help breaking in because his first job was with the New York Jets, who his father had been working for at the time. His father, Dick Haley, was a long-time personnel member in the Steelers’ front office and Todd served as a Steelers’ ball boy growing up, an obvious connection when Pittsburgh hired Todd to be the team’s offensive coordinator.

Still, Todd Haley didn’t last as long as he did because of his last name.

Owens also had a successful year working with Haley in 2006, having over 1,000 yards and leading the league with 13 receiving touchdowns. Veteran Terry Glenn also had some of his most successful seasons with Haley in Dallas. When he finally became an offensive coordinator with the Arizona Cardinals, he helped them reach a Super Bowl in 2008, fielding an offense with three different 1,000-yard receivers that year. Haley had his quirks, but he was good at his job.

Ultimately, it’s fair for Owens to say that Haley got opportunities because of who his father was, but it isn’t correct to say he didn’t deserve the jobs he got. The Steelers certainly had to feel some regret when they let Haley go because of how much worse their offense got, showing that he did have a positive impact on the team. Haley’s path may have been a little easier than others, but you can’t say he didn’t work hard too.