George Pickens Proud Of Calvin Austin III, Happy To Be ‘Leading The Room Together’

All offseason, rumors have flown around about the Pittsburgh Steelers potentially trading for a wide receiver. Since they jettisoned Diontae Johnson to the Carolina Panthers, the Steelers have had a massive hole at receiver. George Pickens should be the No. 1 guy, but it’s uncertain how the depth chart will shake out beyond that. The Steelers signed multiple veteran players to compete for the No. 2 spot, but perhaps another homegrown player will seize the opportunity. According to Pickens, Calvin Austin III is a name fans should keep an eye on.

In an interview via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette after a recent practice, Pickens was asked how he feels seeing Austin healthy and stepping up in the receiver room.

“That’s the most proud [I’ve been of] a guy because me and Cal came in together,” Pickens said. “Now he’s just thriving. That’s what I like to see. Me and Cal are kind of leading the room together.”

Pickens was selected in the second round of the 2022 draft, while Austin was taken in the fourth round. Obviously, there have been higher expectations on Pickens’ shoulders, but now, the Steelers might need Austin to step up in a big way.

This year may present his best opportunity. He never got to play his rookie year, suffering a foot injury that forced him to miss the entire season. Therefore, last year could be considered his real first year in the NFL, and the results were underwhelming. Austin only had 17 receptions for 180 yards and one touchdown. Most of his yards came in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders after hauling in a 72-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett.

In that same interview, Pickens went on to describe what makes Austin special, and why he believes he can be impactful in the Steelers’ offense.

“He’s just a position filler. He can do everything,” Pickens said. “He’s fast. He can play outside, he plays inside. We motion him back and forth. He’s a position filler for sure.”

Although Austin didn’t break out last year like most people thought he would, part of the blame for that may be on the offensive system. Matt Canada’s scheme wasn’t very helpful for anyone, but especially for a player like Austin, who should have been used in more creative ways. Pickens’ description of him is spot on, and in Arthur Smith’s offense, perhaps his versatility can shine more.

Austin has flashed his deep-threat ability and appears ready to give his all in the battle for the other starting receiver spot opposite Pickens. It’s also encouraging to hear Pickens, a player who has reportedly has some issues early in camp, show some leadership qualities.

As the No. 1 guy and the receiver with the most experience with the Steelers, he’ll be looked to for guidance. Based on his relationship with Austin, it seems they are tackling that responsibility together. If Austin wins the other starting spot, perhaps fans will see more of their chemistry together on the field. Whatever the case, Austin should see his role expand this year, and it will be up to him to make the most of that opportunity.