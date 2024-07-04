George Pickens Named Most Overrated Steeler

Overrated and underrated. The duality of man. For George Pickens, he’s been called both within the past week. Wednesday, Pro Football Network released a list of each team’s most overrated name. For the Steelers, Pickens was that guy despite days ago, the very same outlet called him Pittsburgh’s most underrated name.

It should be noted that the overrated/underrated labels came from different people. Calling him the most overrated is Anthony DiBona, who thinks Pickens hasn’t lived up to the hype.

“It feels like we’ve been waiting an eternity for George Pickens to have a breakout season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Yet, he’s only heading into his third NFL season.

Following Russell Wilson’s arrival in Pittsburgh, Pickens will be playing with easily the most talented quarterback he’s had throwing to him at the next level. Now, we’ll wait and see if Pickens can finally put it all together on the field and live up to the hype.”

It feels like DiBona checked out of the 2023 season. Despite shoddy quarterback play and one of the league’s most ineffective passing offenses, Pickens put up strong numbers. He finished with 63 receptions, 1,140 yards, and five touchdowns, all improvements on his rookie output. In fact, he led the NFL by averaging 18.1 yards per reception, the first Steeler to lead the field since Mike Wallace 2009.

All wasn’t roses for Pickens, several times making his way into the headlines for the wrong reasons. But he finished the season on high notes with dominant performances against the Cincinnati Bengals and Seattle Seahawks as Pittsburgh righted the ship and made the playoffs.

On tape, Pickens developed and ran a more varied route tree instead of being the sole go-ball machine he was as a rookie. His YAC did a 180-degree turnaround, the worst in 2022 and among the best in 2023. And he worked out of the slot more often, though he seems set to increase that usage in 2024.

In reality, Pickens is not underrated nor overrated. He’s properly rated as an emerging receiver who will be aided by strong quarterback play. Admittedly, picking an overrated name on the Steelers’ roster is challenging. Perhaps I’ve overrated RG James Daniels, whom the team clearly has no interest in paying mega-money to. Those questioning DL Cam Heyward’s vitality might put him in the overrated bucket, still viewed as a top-10 interior defender. While he hasn’t taken a snap in Pittsburgh, there are questions about ILB Patrick Queen’s ability to thrive without Roquan Smith by his side. Time will tell on that. But the answer isn’t Pickens and the vague reasoning here is even less convincing.