Garvin: Jaylen Warren Will Make Steelers Say ‘We Got The Running Back We Need’ In 2024

One of the more intriguing situations for the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason is at running back. The Steelers declined Najee Harris’ fifth-year option, making 2024 a contract year. While the team seems open to a long-term deal, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette thinks this season will be Harris’ last in Pittsburgh. So will Harris go off in his contract year or will Jaylen Warren cement himself as the best running back on the Steelers?

Former Steelers LB Terence Garvin thinks 2024 will be Warren’s time to shine. He joined The Arthur Moats Experience on Wednesday to discuss his breakout players for 2024. Warren’s name came up during the discussion, and Garvin was asked whether he thought Warren would outperform Harris.

“He’ll turn up a bit more than he has,” Garvin said. “I think he does, I think he does because of business, and I think he does because of his running back play… I think the business element will allow him the success that you’re looking for to where you’ll be able to say, ‘we got the running back we need and we’ll get another one to follow him.'”

Garvin uses the term “business” multiple times which echoes Steelers general manager Omar Khan’s comments on why the Steelers declined Harris’ fifth-year option. Khan did express his interest in keeping Harris in Pittsburgh long term. However, Garvin thinks that this business decision means Warren will be given plenty of opportunity to prove himself.

Based on Warren’s performance through his first two seasons in the NFL, he very well could cement his position as the best running back in Pittsburgh. He averaged 4.9 yards per carry on limited carries as a rookie before jumping to 5.3 yards per run in 2023. He also had four rushing touchdowns last season. One area where Warren saw a big jump in 2023 was broken tackles. Per Pro Football Reference, he broke 27 tackles in 2023 after breaking only five as a rookie. Not only is Warren explosive, but he showcased his strength in 2023.

Jaylen Warren with one of the toughest runs of the year. This is art. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/wfIUGwZjuI — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) January 1, 2024

Jaylen Warren also offers the Steelers plenty in the passing game. He averaged 7.1 yards per catch as a rookie before dropping to 6.1 yards per reception in 2023, though he finished second on the team with 61 receptions. He still can make big plays with the ball in his hands whether taking a handoff or running a route.

Warren will also get plenty of opportunities to do both under new Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith. In 2023, Atlanta Falcons RB Bijan Robinson had 214 carries and was targeted 86 times in the passing game under Smith. While Warren obviously won’t see the same number of carries or touches, he will still see plenty of usage.

Based on how Warren has performed so far, we can expect he will continue to provide explosive plays.