Garafolo: Steelers ‘Investigated’ Brandon Aiyuk During Draft, Doesn’t Believe Pittsburgh’s Still Interested

If there was a moment for Brandon Aiyuk to become a Pittsburgh Steelers, that time has passed. That’s how NFL reporter Mike Garafolo views the team’s one-time pursuit of Aiyuk, outlining the Steelers interest during Thursday’s episode of The Insiders on NFL Network.

“My understanding is they at least investigated the possibility of trading for Brandon Aiyuk around draft time or before draft time,” Garafolo said. “And the 49ers, as they did with all teams, shut that down. So it was never really a thing but it doesn’t hurt to ask.”

His reporting seems intentionally vague, not making clear how serious the Steelers pursuit was. Given the 49ers quickness in shutting trade talks down, it’s probable Pittsburgh didn’t get very far in conversation. Trading for Aiyuk comes with multiple layers, giving up the needed draft capital on top of paying Aiyuk big money. Since the draft, the receiver market has only gotten hotter and Aiyuk’s price tag has presumably gone up.

While Garafolo’s reporting about the past is notable, it’s hardly surprising or all that new. What’s more interesting is his belief in the team’s current stance on an Aiyuk deal.

“I don’t sense that they would be in it for him anytime soon, even if the 49ers did open it up.”

While 49ers GM John Lynch left the door open to trading Aiyuk, he said during a Wednesday press conference his preference is to keep Aiyuk on the team. San Francisco has Super Bowl aspirations after falling in the NFC Championship Game two years ago and the Super Bowl this past season. Moving Aiyuk now would weaken their roster without a meaningful way to replenish the receiver room or even add talent elsewhere to compensate. While it’s always possible they’d get back a player, such moves in trades of this magnitude are uncommon and would only complicate already difficult trade talks.

Speaking to reporters following Thursday’s practice, GM Omar Khan dismissed the idea he’s having serious conversations with teams about a wide receiver trade. Instead, he reiterated his belief in the talent on the roster. Pittsburgh opened today’s practice with George Pickens, Calvin Austin III, and Van Jefferson as the team’s top-three wide receivers. Jefferson caught the play of the day, a 46-yard reception down the left sideline during a 7v7 drill, dusting CB Donte Jackson.

If Aiyuk’s off the table and Courtland Sutton, fresh off a raise, is off the table, the number of big-name receivers Pittsburgh could target has shrunk. If they make a move, it could be for the Tennessee Titans Treylon Burks or the Indianapolis Colts Alec Pierce. But it’s fair to wonder if either one of those players would move the needle enough to be a noticeable upgrade over what the team has, especially considering how late in the process any outsider would join the team and attempt to pick up the playbook.

That could leave Pittsburgh to stick with who they have, leaning on a ground game and tight end group to supplement a true No. 2 receiver.