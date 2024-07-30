Fowler: Steelers Release CB Josiah Scott

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a roster move less than 24 hours ahead of the team’s first padded practice. They have released CB Josiah Scott, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

There’s no current word on the corresponding move Pittsburgh plans to make now that there’s an open roster spot. Perhaps the team will add a tight end after Rodney Williams injured his shoulder over the weekend and is likely to miss several practices.

Scott signed mid-way through last season and spent the rest of 2023 on the Steelers’ practice squad, never appearing in a game. He was one of several candidates in the mix to be the team’s starting slot cornerback, with Cam Sutton out the first eight games. But he took a backseat to UDFA Beanie Bishop Jr. throughout the first four training camp practices and often ran third-team slot corner. Reportedly, Scott was running first-team during the spring, and perhaps he asked the team for his release after falling down the depth chart. He’ll look to catch on with a new squad for the remainder of training camp and the preseason.

With Josiah Scott out of the mix, Bishop and Grayland Arnold are the top two names to be the team’s nickelback. SS DeShon Elliott has also received looks there, while reserve CB Thomas Graham Jr. has inside/outside versatility.

A fourth round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020, Scott has appeared in 39 games, making four starts. Most of that time has come with the Philadelphia Eagles, including serving as their starting nickel in 2022. For his career, he has 51 tackles (four for a loss), two interceptions, and one sack.

Pittsburgh will begin its longest stretch of practice tomorrow morning, the first of six straight sessions including the team’s annual “Friday Night Lights” on Aug. 2. The team’s next off day won’t come until next Monday.