Former Ravens Defensive Lineman Says Steelers Fans Created ‘Fear Factor’ In Pittsburgh

The AFC North is one of the toughest divisions in the NFL for a multitude of reasons. Not only do all of the teams, even the Cleveland Browns, bring their best when they play each other, but the fan base of each team is also as passionate and dedicated as they come. Fans of the Pittsburgh Steelers in particular are some of the NFL’s best, with players from opposing teams always highlighting them as some of the toughest to play in front of. One former Baltimore Ravens player refuses to say anything nice about the Steelers or their fans, but he did recently show them some respect for their intensity.

Chris Canty played defensive end in the NFL from 2005-15, spending the last three years of his career with the Ravens. Now, he hosts Unsportsmanlike on ESPN, and on a recent episode, a co-host of his ranked Steelers fans as the NFL’s No. 1 fan base. In response, Canty didn’t say whether Steelers fans did or did not deserve that spot, but he did pay them a compliment on the atmosphere they created on gamedays.

“The Pittsburgh Steelers fans had that fear factor when it comes to rolling up in there if you’re a fan of the visiting team,” Canty said. “There is that fear factor. There is that uneasiness that’s associated with rolling up into Heinz Field or whatever it is that they’re calling that stadium now. You just ain’t stepping in there any kind of way, you better come correct and you better keep your head on a swivel if you’re rooting for the visiting team.”

As a former Raven, Canty is an expert on this subject, especially because he was part of the last playoff game between the Steelers and Ravens in 2014. The rivalry between the Steelers and Ravens is arguably the greatest in all of football, and the level of fierceness in those matchups hits near unmatchable heights in the playoffs. Steelers’ fans are part of the reason for creating that reputation, both for their strong defense of Acrisure Stadium and for how well they travel.

Steelers’ players understand how special it is to play in front of their home crowd in Pittsburgh, and while the name of the stadium has changed recently, its spirit has never wavered. While the Steelers haven’t met their own standard recently, they’ve still stayed competitive, and that’s part of the reason why their fans are some of the best. Years of success have molded them into a force of nature.

No matter how grim the outlook on the season looks, Steelers’ fans always have a sliver of hope they can win the Super Bowl. Even if it’s completely insane, the Steelers always find a way to compete, and fans know that all it takes is getting through the door to make it to the big dance. If the Steelers can get into the playoffs, they always have a chance to capture another Lombardi Trophy.

Even players who didn’t get to experience playing in Pittsburgh during Ben Roethlisberger’s prime, when the Steelers were at their best recently, have a reverence for Acrisure Stadium. This upcoming season presents the Steelers’ best chance at a Super Bowl, so their fans should be out in full force once again. The game against the Ravens should be just as much of a battle as it always is, even if the Steelers’ schedule is brutal.

Just as well, with the AFC North appearing on Hard Knocks this year, the intensity should rise to an even higher level because of the microscope the media will have over them. No team will want to be at the bottom at that point, and if the Steelers want to find their way back on top, they’ll need their fans to bring just as much energy as they always do.