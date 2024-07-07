Former OL Chris Schleuger Remembers Getting Cut Right After Family Visited: ‘I’ll Probably Be Right Behind You On The Road’

Training camp is just weeks away, an exciting time for those on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 90-man roster. Primarily the young players who will officially feel like they’re in the NFL, even though most have been under contract for months. Full contact, game-planning, getting inside stadiums to play other teams. All while making the most of their opportunity to make the roster. There will be surprises and darlings and someone we’re not talking about right now will emerge. But the harsh reality is most will get cut. That’s the story of offensive lineman Chris Schleuger, who had a cup of coffee with the team six years ago.

Still playing football, Schleuger joined the BC Lions On Tap podcast earlier this month to discuss his time with Pittsburgh. More specifically, how his time with the Steelers ended.

“My mom came out to the Tennessee Titans game,” he told the show. “She drove out there. After the game, I wasn’t having a good feeling. I was like, ‘I’ll probably be right behind you on the road.’ They cut me at 3 o’clock. Drove home after that.”

Undrafted out of UAB, Schleuger signed with the Steelers following the 2018 NFL Draft. Not only was it a dream for himself but for his family given his father’s black and gold fandom.

“That was a dream come true. Because my dad’s a Steelers’ fan. My brother’s a Steelers’ fan. We’ve got Steelers’ curtains in the house. My dad got to go to the [Eagles’ preseason] game so I’m thankful for that…I just lucked out to have the opportunity.”

He did well to last the entire summer and all four preseason games, though reps were hard to come by. Digging into our notes, here’s what we wrote about him after camp.

“It’s always tough to be a third-string player. Just not many reps to go around, to make mistakes, to show coaches your talent. [Teammate Joseph Cheek] was in the same boat. Schleuger showed the tenacity I saw on tape at Northern Iowa and UAB but beyond that, he just didn’t stick out much. Country strong is about all I have to say. Don’t like his odds of making the practice squad. Maybe he can come back if there’s an injury.”

He was officially released by the team on Aug. 31, which technically came after the team’s home finale against the Carolina Panthers. Whether it was the Titans or Panthers game, the outcome was the same. Schleuger became a free agent and had to look for work while suffering the bitter pill of being released for the first time.

“It was tough. Sat at home and stewed for a little bit like everyone would. But eventually got my act together and said, we’re going to do whatever. If I can play, I can play.”

To his credit, he turned things out. Since 2018, he’s played in the Canadian Football League. Most of that time has come with the Montreal Alouettes, on the roster from 2019 to 2022. But he signed with the Lions in 2023, signing a two-year deal. He spent most of the season as a reserve but made one start in Week 10.

Schleuger might’ve been upset but never bitter at the Steelers for cutting him, calling the chance an “amazing opportunity.” One that furthered his football career and likely helped put him even further on the CFL map.

His career arc has seen him everywhere. A high school running back, a guard in college who would flip between both sides during the same series, the NFL, and CFL. To be undrafted in 2018 and still playing professional football is no small feat. It’s an accomplishment his parents should be beaming with pride.