Former NFL QB Chase Daniel Predicts Justin Fields Will Be Starting By October: ‘Bookmark It’

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially started training camp today, putting us one step closer to regular season football games. With practices also comes speculation. The Steelers have several interesting battles that should take place throughout camp, but none may be more interesting than the quarterback battle. While Russell Wilson is more than likely going to be the starter, he was forced to sit out today’s practice with a minor injury. This allowed Justin Fields to take the starting reps, and as would be expected, people are already firing off takes about the situation.

Former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel’s opinion might matter more than everyone else’s though. Daniel played 14 years in the league, mostly as a backup, but he does have loads of experience. Recently, Daniel tweeted a video of Fields completing a deep pass down the sideline and had some commentary on the Steelers’ quarterback situation.

“I promise you, by October Justin Fields will be leading the Steelers,” Daniel wrote. “Bookmark it.”

I promise you by October Justin Fields will be leading the Steelers. Bookmark it pic.twitter.com/gGNXQA8quV — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) July 25, 2024

Daniel seems to be aware that Wilson will get the first crack at the starting job but doesn’t think he’ll hold it for even half the season. Reports have stated that Wilson has looked great with the Steelers so far, but everything does change when the bullets actually start to fly. Considering how patient the Steelers usually are with players and coaches, it would be surprising to see Fields inserted as the starter so quickly. Unless Wilson completely fails, it’s unlikely, barring injury.

Daniel proceeded to post a follow-up video on Twitter breaking down his thoughts a little more, doubling down on his proclamation.

“Two things stand out here. The first one is Justin Fields is getting reps with the ones,” Daniel wrote. “Russell Wilson woke up Thursday, felt something in his calf, didn’t practice. Justin Fields taking full advantage of the reps. Number two, Van Jefferson, gonna be a huge weapon for the Steelers.

“The Steelers are trending up. Bookmark it right now, Justin Fields will be playing football for the Pittsburgh Steelers full-time as the starter in October. I’m telling you right now. Bookmark it.”

Daniel has not only high hopes for Fields, but also for Jefferson, who will also be in a battle during camp to earn the number two receiver spot. The Steelers are trending up, but that’s only because of the moves they made this offseason. Their offense was so horrendous last year that there was nowhere to go but up. A single throw from Fields doesn’t say much yet though. It would probably be more appropriate to say that if he plays well in the preseason, and even then, Wilson will still probably be the starter.

Looking at their schedule though, the Steelers might be forced to make a change at quarterback if Wilson does struggle. Just going off Daniel’s prediction, the Steelers play the Atlanta Falcons, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and Indianapolis Colts in September. Those four teams aren’t exactly powerhouses this year. If the Steelers go 1-3 or 0-4 and Wilson plays poorly, they may have no choice but to pull him. Looking at the rest of their schedule, those are games they desperately need to win.

Throwing Fields in the starting lineup in October might not be the worst idea in the world either. The Steelers have three home games that month, and they play the Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and New York Giants. The Cowboys may be formidable, and the Jets defense is very good, but there might not be a better time to get Fields on the field. After that stretch, things look more intimidating.

The Steelers’ quarterback situation will be one to monitor closely at all times. Although Fields looked good today, players aren’t in pads yet, and it’s only the first day. Just as well, the Steelers knew Fields could throw a deep ball down the sideline. That wasn’t a question. It’s other, smaller and more critical details that he needs to work on. It’s okay to be excited, but it’s important not to overreact during this time of year. By October, fans can circle back to Daniel’s tweet and make a judgement call then.