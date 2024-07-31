Former NFL QB Believes Justin Fields Gives Steelers ‘The Best Chance To Compete’

With Russell Wilson unable to practice for the start of training camp, it’s been the Justin Fields show for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Fields hasn’t looked like a superstar, but he has been as advertised. He’s made big throws down the field and created some plays with his legs, but it’s apparent that he still has aspects of his game that need work. When Wilson is healthy, he will almost certainly be the starter again, but former NFL quarterback Steve Beuerlein believes that would be a mistake by the Steelers.

Beuerlein played quarterback in the NFL from 1987-2003, bouncing between multiple teams and making the Pro Bowl as a member of the Carolina Panthers in 1999. Taking to Twitter recently, Beuerlein commented on an article from here at Steelers Depot that spoke about Wilson most likely still being the starter once Week 1 comes.

“I am not sure who will be QB1 for Steelers in [Week] 1 but I KNOW that Justin Fields gives them the best chance to compete for a division title and make a playoff run,” Beuerlein wrote. “Steelers coaches know this too! I think Fields will be in Comeback [Player of the Year] conversation as well.”

Beuerlein has previously talked about how much he believes in Fields’ potential, being one of his strongest supporters. It appears he’s willing to double down on that prediction here, but some of his information is a little off. If the Steelers coaches thought Fields gave them the best chance to win, then he’d be starting. They have no ties to Wilson after this year, so they don’t have any reason to try to placate him by making him the starter. Mike Tomlin wants to win football games, and if a player isn’t good enough, he’ll let them know.

Also, the criteria for a player to win Comeback Player of the Year changed this offseason, so Fields is now ineligible to win the award this year. The rule was just changed though, so Beuerlein can be forgiven for not knowing. It would be more accurate to say that Fields could be the most improved player this year, at least with Beuerlein’s line of thinking. For that to happen though, Fields would need to play in more than just a gadget role, and that might be unlikely.

If Wilson cannot remain healthy this year, then Fields will see the field a lot, but that might not be the best thing for him. Fields has struggled in the finer aspects of the game, and he probably needs time to sit and learn behind Wilson to reach his full potential. Throwing him out of the frying pan and into the fire might just hurt his development more. Chicago wasn’t a great situation for him, but he was also part of the problem there.

Luckily, Wilson’s injury seems to be minor, and he should be back soon. Fields has talked about what a great mentor Wilson has been to him, and if that is the case, then there’s no reason to rush him to start. Let him learn as much as he can, and then if Wilson is struggling and the team is losing, put him in.

Beuerlein does have a lot of experience in the league, so maybe his opinion is correct, and Fields will give the Steelers their best chance to win. It’s not like Wilson has been the same player over the past few years, and if he continues to struggle, the Steelers might be forced to turn to Fields. The situation will become clearer as camp progresses and the regular season gets closer.

It shouldn’t take long to figure out what the truth is.