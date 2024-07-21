Former Brown Wouldn’t Be Surprised If All Four AFC North Teams Make The Playoffs

It’s no secret that the AFC North has been a bloodbath in recent years. One of the toughest divisions in football flexed its muscles last season with the Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers all punching their tickets to the postseason.

A common school of thought after having such universal success would be for some divisional regression this season. However, that’s not how former Browns cornerback Hanford Dixon sees it.

“I would not surprise me if all four teams made the playoffs,” said Dixon on the Hanford Dixon Show. “The whole AFC North is going to be a very, very, very good division.”

Dixon went on to highlight the different teams in the AFC North as well as players. For the Steelers, he made it quick, simply shaking his head while saying T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. Understandable considering the duo has racked up 25 sacks, two fumble recoveries, two interceptions and two touchdowns against the team.

While Dixon seems bullish on every team’s chances to make the playoffs, early signs seem to point towards the path being more difficult than last year. According to Sharp Football Analysis, three of the four hardest schedules this season reside in the AFC North with the Steelers having the hardest overall. The Browns follow closely behind at the third hardest and Baltimore as the fourth. Interestingly, the Cincinnati Bengals have the sixth-easiest schedule in the NFL.

Sharp Football Analysis favors the Bengals and Ravens chances with both having an implied double-digit win total. The Steelers and Browns fall behind that mark at roughly eight – a total likely too low to make the playoffs.

Despite this, there is reason for optimism for the Steelers. Last season, despite poor quarterback play and rampant injuries on defense, the Steelers clawed their way into the playoffs.

Now, the team has improved the quarterback position, along with a slew of other spots, most notably along the offensive line. This improvement to a playoff-caliber team should help to only further catapult the Steelers into the hierarchy of the AFC. Plus, the team is coached by Mike Tomlin, a man who has never had a losing season and always has his team in the mix until the last week.

Does all of that translate into the Steelers being a no-brainer playoff team? No. But, like Dixon, I am bullish on their playoff chances along with all the other AFC North teams this season.