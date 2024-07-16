Fittipaldo Gives Steelers Very Low Chance Of Winning AFC North: ‘I’ll Say Seven Percent’

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t won the AFC North since 2020, and while they’ve still managed to keep their name in the playoff conversation, they’ve failed to capture the division crown. Winning the division is a big step toward competing for a Super Bowl and considering 2020 was the last time the Steelers felt like true contenders, that rings true even more. While they have won a Super Bowl before as a wild-card team, that path is not ideal. Even though they’ve made improvements this offseason, it seems one Steelers insider still doesn’t see them a threat to win the AFC North title.

During a recent appearance on the Armstrong Neighborhood Channel on YouTube, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette was asked what percentage he gives the Steelers have to win their division. His answer lacked confidence in the Steelers’ chances.

“If Joe Burrow is healthy, the Bengals are gonna be strong,” Fiitpaldo said. “Same with Lamar Jackson and the Ravens. I think the Steelers are probably third place among those four teams. With that schedule, I’ll say seven percent. I think it’s gonna be an uphill climb for them to win the AFC North.”

Fittipaldo’s reasons for giving the Steelers such low odds are valid. The Bengals and Ravens both have infinitely better quarterback situations than the Steelers, and while that doesn’t mean everything, it is an important component. Both those teams also made strides to improve their weaknesses this year, with the Bengals upgrading their offensive line and the Ravens replenishing their secondary. Injuries will happen, but on paper, slotting the Steelers at third in the AFC North is realistic given the state of each team’s roster.

On the other hand, the Steelers have proven to be the most consistent team in the AFC North. They’ve won the division the most times since its inception, and they’ve never finished in last place. Third place has really been the floor for the Steelers. If Burrow can’t stay healthy and the Ravens regress due to turnover on their coaching staff, the Steelers could find a lane to win the division.

The winner of the AFC North has appeared in each of the last three AFC Championship Games, so if the Steelers do win their division, recent history says they should perform better in the playoffs. Considering how difficult their schedule is this year, if they manage to come out on top in the AFC North, it would be a testament to how tough they are, mentally and physically.

The most likely outcome is that the Steelers won’t win the AFC North, but it wouldn’t be impossible for them to sneak into the No. 2 spot. The division will also be featured on Hard Knocks later this year, so they’ll have a huge spotlight on them. To rally against all that pressure and finish the season strong would bode well for the Steelers’ postseason chances. Seven percent is low, but as long as there’s a chance, the Steelers are in the fight.