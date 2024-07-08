Fittipaldo: Cam Sutton’s Suspension Brings Patrick Peterson ‘Right Back Into The Conversation’

A little over a month ago, the Pittsburgh Steelers upgraded their secondary in a big way. They reunited with CB Cam Sutton following his release from the Detroit Lions after an off-field domestic violence incident earlier in the offseason. Prior to his signing, the Steelers had no clear option at slot corner. Sutton had filled that role for the team as recently as the 2022 season.

With the breaking news earlier today of Sutton’s eight-game suspension that he will reportedly not appeal, the Steelers have to go back to the drawing board to figure out a plan at slot corner.

This could open the door for another reunion, bringing CB Patrick Peterson back to the roster to serve as the primary slot corner and bolster the overall depth in the secondary. Peterson has stated his desire to return to the Steelers a number of times since his release. This could be just the opportunity he was waiting for.

“This does bring Patrick Peterson right back into the conversation,” said Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo during an appearance on 93.7 The Fan. “If you can get Patrick Peterson on a vet minimum contract—let’s say August 15th—let’s say they evaluate all these guys I just mentioned for three weeks, they don’t like any of their options. Boom, you make a phone call to Patrick Peterson. He’s keeping himself in shape. He’s the slot corner for the first eight games of the season, and you have Patrick Peterson and Cam Sutton for $2 million a year.”

I am not sure if the deal would be a veteran minimum salary figure. It is very possible that teams have reached out to sign him, so we don’t know that a lack of signing necessarily means he’s had zero interest. It will, however, come cheaper than the $7 million average annual value he received on the deal last offseason. It is possible he has been holding out for this very situation to unfold ever since Sutton was signed a month ago.

Peterson has lost a step or two at 33 years old, but he still has a wealth of knowledge and plenty of veteran leadership to provide to the young secondary. He relished the opportunity to mentor Joey Porter Jr. in his rookie season last year, and he would have the opportunity to continue doing that with Porter, Cory Trice Jr., Darius Rush, and the rest of the young secondary.

He played 208 snaps in the slot last year, so he has experience within Teryl Austin’s defensive system in that role. Peterson talked about how he was just starting to feel comfortable in the slot last season during an episode of his All Things Covered podcast in May.

“But as far as a backup role, it would have to be a nickel position because I feel like I can excel at a nickel position,” Peterson said. “I feel like I can guard whoever’s No. 2, No. 3 receiver in the slot…I feel like over the course of the year, I started to get more and more comfortable with the assignments.”

Playing in the slot is more about anticipation and understanding the defense than it is about being a top-end athlete. That role could be better suited for Peterson at his age. The Steelers could wait and see how things play out early in training camp with Beanie Bishop Jr., Grayland Arnold, and Josiah Scott. Still, it also wouldn’t surprise me if they already have Peterson on the phone starting to negotiate a return.